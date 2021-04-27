Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Mary Hilton

Mary Hilton was in junior high school the first time she knocked on doors for a political candidate.

The uncle of her best friend was running for governor, and it sparked something in her, enough so that before long she was running for student government.

She remembers asking questions when candidates came to visit her school, how a passion for the concepts of a representative democracy began to take root.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, as long as I can remember,” said the mom of seven children who landed in Lincoln in the early 2000s.

She grew up in Atwood, Kansas, where the town of McCook was a shopping hub and Denver was the nearest big city.

She lived in town as a young child, then moved to a farm, where her father farmed land that was homesteaded by her mother’s family, who immigrated generations earlier from Czechoslovakia.

“I grew up on kolaches, canned beef, cinnamon pickles,” she said.

Her passion for politics grew alongside her love of family and gatherings of a large, extended clan growing up. She remembers writing a paper as a senior in high school, declaring that she wanted to have four to seven children.