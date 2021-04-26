Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Eric Burling

She had planned to return to Vietnam after she earned her degree, but the business partners ended up getting married.

Her parents had connections to the best schools there, and they worked with students who wanted to study in the United States, hosting events in Vietnam for prospective students. Eventually, they began working with younger students who wanted to come to boarding schools in America.

The business meant that Burling began traveling extensively. That has largely come to a halt since the pandemic, though not before he got sick in while in Vietnam. It was early in the pandemic and he wasn’t tested, he said, but he’s sure that’s what he had.

“It was the most sick I’ve ever been in my life.”

He recovered and returned home — three days before his second child was born.

For the last year, he and his wife have largely been teaching Vietnamese students online, he said, and he teaches math, physics, economics and computer science.

Burling also owns rental property, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Growing up, he’d help them remodel and update duplexes and apartments.

“That kind of got me interested in owning (property) myself,” he said.