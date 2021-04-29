Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Bennie Shobe

Schools “tracked” students then, he said, and he was one of the few African Americans placed in the higher-level classes. Education was important in his family, a sort of unspoken expectation.

“There was always a set of encyclopedias in our house,” he said.

They’d get hand-me-down books, and Shobe and his brother would go to the library when his mom occasionally did housekeeping work for a family that lived across the street from it.

Once, he remembers complaining about a soap opera, and his mom told him to go write a script himself if he thought he could do so much better.

“She was always challenging me to do things,” he said.

He thinks those experiences helped him be successful in Nebraska, though it would be awhile from his script-writing days before he got there.

His dad worked at the Coca-Cola plant in Bowling Green, and Shobe began working there in high school, and joined his dad full-time after graduation.

He left within a year and joined the Kroger Co., a grocery store chain where he stayed for two decades. He enrolled at Western Kentucky University, got married, and 2½ years later decided he didn’t need a college degree.