Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Saturday called on state Sen. Suzanne Geist to denounce what she said were lies being spread by a political action committee backing Geist's bid for mayor.

Gaylor Baird pointed to a recent flyer from Together Nebraska claiming the mayor lives outside of Lincoln in a "lakefront mansion" near Ashland.

"I have lived in my home in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood for over 20 years, we pay our property taxes here, and all three of my children attended Lincoln Public Schools — one still does,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

Geist's campaign responded on Saturday and said it does not control the spending or message of outside groups.

"Mayor Gaylor Baird, is trying to create a story out of something to distract from her dismal record of not supporting police, allowing violent crime to rise, and exploding the city budget to tax people out of their homes," the campaign said.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat who’s seeking a second term, is being challenged by Geist and Christian ministry leader and former Husker Stan Parker, both Republicans.

The primary election is Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan race will advance to the May 2 general election.

Gaylor Baird's family owns a house in Ashland, as previously reported by the Journal Star, but the mayor said she spends only occasional weekends and holidays there.

Together Nebraska, a conservative political action committee funded primarily by the Peed family, their business Sandhills Global and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts' family, has raised $660,000 and has spent more than $112,000 to oppose Gaylor Baird.

That support and direct contributions made to Geist has made this mayor’s race the most expensive in the city’s history. Geist has raised more than $1.1 million in cash and in-kind donations. Gaylor Baird has raised $820,000.

Gaylor Baird's release included a comment from her neighbors, Bruce and Lori Waters, who said the family has been their neighbors for more than 20 years.

"We see Leirion leaving for work every morning and coming home every evening. All of the ads implying she does not live in Lincoln are completely false,” the couple said.

Gaylor Baird and her husband bought their home in the Near South neighborhood in 2002 for $286,000, according to Lancaster County assessor records.

They purchased the home near Ashland in June 2021 for $1.6 million. Both homes are owned by trusts, which is a fairly common estate planning tactic.

Gaylor Baird said people have recently stopped by her house just to see if she lived there.

On Thursday she said a man rang the doorbell and her husband opened the door to show him how lived-in the house looked. The man said he had received something in the mail that said the family did not live there.

“Buying elections with seedy attack ads full of lies may work in national politics, but we should reject that approach in our city, Gaylor Baird said.

