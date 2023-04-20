The Malone Center is hosting a Lincoln mayoral debate at 6 p.m. on Monday at the center, 2032 U St.

Incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state Sen. Suzanne Geist will participate in a debate that is focused around the Black and minority community issues of economics, police reform, crime prevention and early childhood education, according to a news release.

The event is free to attend and the public is invited to submit questions before the debate and in writing on the night of the debate, with a portion of those questions being chosen to ask the two candidates.

The debate will be moderated by Ishma Yusaf Valenti, the center's director of community engagement and teen programing.