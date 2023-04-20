The Malone Center is hosting a Lincoln mayoral debate at 6 p.m. on Monday at the center, 2032 U St.
Incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state Sen. Suzanne Geist will participate in a debate that is focused around the Black and minority community issues of economics, police reform, crime prevention and early childhood education, according to a news release.
The event is free to attend and the public is invited to submit questions before the debate and in writing on the night of the debate, with a portion of those questions being chosen to ask the two candidates.
The debate will be moderated by Ishma Yusaf Valenti, the center's director of community engagement and teen programing.
2023 Lincoln City Primary Election Voter's Guide
We reached out to candidates before Lincoln's city election and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, faces former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in her run for a second term.
This year's city elections will put at least three new faces on the City Council, where the four seats which represent districts are on the ballot.
Because there are only two candidates in each district, all the Lincoln Board of Education candidates will advance from the April 4 primary to…
There are four candidates competing for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.