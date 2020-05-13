Mail-in ballots account for 80% of votes cast in record-breaking primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday's primary election saw 471,000 Nebraska voters cast ballots, easily breaking the 38-year-old record of 413,000 votes cast in the 1972 primary, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

Even more impressive, Evnen said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in the Rotunda at the state Capitol, is the circumstances with which the record-breaking total was achieved.

"What is even more remarkable is that Nebraska voters broke the record in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the serious health threat posed by the coronavirus," he said.

While voting booths across the state were opened, run by poll workers donning personal protective equipment and with guidelines to ensure social distancing, the bulk of the turnout was driven by early voting conducted through the mail.

More than 375,000 voters used the early, vote-by-mail option for the primary -- six times more than did so in 2018, according to Evnen.

On average, only about a quarter of registered voters cast their ballot by mail in Nebraska. Vote-by-mail accounted for 80% of the total ballots cast in Tuesday's primary.