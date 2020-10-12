 Skip to main content
Mail-in and online voter registration due Friday
Mail-in and online voter registration due Friday

Election logo 2020

The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday.

Anyone who is registering to vote for the first time or who has moved, changed their name or who wants to change their political party affiliation must have the mail-in registration form postmarked no later than Friday in order for it to be effective for the Nov. 3 election.

Friday is also the deadline to register to vote when applying for a driver’s license, state identification card or at any government agency.

Online voter registration is available if a voter has a Nebraska driver’s license or state identification card at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks and libraries. In addition, voters may download a voter registration form from the election commissioner’s website and mail it to the election office. The website is: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Residents may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68503 through Oct. 23. Contact the Lancaster County Election Office at 402-441-7311 with questions.

