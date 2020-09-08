Madsen's GM running for seat on Lincoln City Council in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disgusted by how the Lincoln City Council handled confirmation of a public health director last month, Benjamin Madsen plans to run for his own seat on the council.

The general manager of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards first was in the news Aug. 1 when he defied the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's closure order because the north Lincoln business let customers flout the city's mask mandate.

His decision to put himself forward as a candidate for City Council came after reflecting on the council's move to suspend its rules and appoint Pat Lopez as the permanent health department director Aug. 17. The appointment also required approval by the Lancaster County Board and the Board of Health.

Madsen and about a dozen others opposed her appointment, how the health department had operated during the pandemic and the council decision to rush her appointment through. When the council unanimously agreed to confirm Lopez, Madsen saw council members who didn't take the time to listen to their constituents, he said.

"I didn’t think what they did was right," he said in an interview Tuesday. "I just can’t sit back and let them roll over the top of us."