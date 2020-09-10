Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive

In a press release, Madsen's attorneys with Berry Law and Mattson Ricketts Law Firm said: "While it is impossible to avoid the politics surrounding these controversial mandates, this lawsuit is not meant to be political."

They said the purpose was to ensure that those entrusted with exercising the power of government "do so in a way that is consistent with their legal authority."

"When the government exceeds its authority in exercising power, it is appropriate for citizens to seek redress through the courts," the press release said.

They said the lawsuit also was not intended to convey a message about whether wearing a mask is appropriate, understanding that even their customers have differing opinions.

Instead, they said, they filed it at the request of "numerous business owners and employees who simply want the opportunity to earn a living without the unlawful intervention of government. The inconsistent micro-managing of the situation by the City of Lincoln violates the law."

No other businesses are named in the case, though they are seeking to bring the suit as a class-action lawsuit on behalf of others who are similarly situated. They said many are likely to be forced out of business or into unemployment as a result of the health directives.