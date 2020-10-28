Madsen decides not to run for Lincoln City Council

Benjamin Madsen, whose business defied the mask mandate and a health department closure order, has decided not to seek election to the Lincoln City Council next spring.

Madsen, general manager of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, confirmed his decision to the Journal Star on Wednesday.

"I am not running at this time," Madsen said in a text message. "Too much to focus on with our business."

Last month, Madsen had declared his intentions to run for an at-large City Council seat first at a gathering at Madsen's and later in an interview with the Journal Star.

At the time, he cited the rushed City Council confirmation of Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez in August as a driving force behind his decision to run.

A Republican, Madsen has since registered to vote in Saunders County, where he recently purchased a home.

Councilmen Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe and Councilwoman Sändra Washington hold the at-large council seats, and all three are expected to run for new terms in the city election next spring.

Two other candidates, Mary Hilton and Tom Beckius, have already declared for the race.

