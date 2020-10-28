 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madsen decides not to run for Lincoln City Council
View Comments
editor's pick

Madsen decides not to run for Lincoln City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Madsen's 8.1

General manager Benjamin Madsen defied an order from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to shut down Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Benjamin Madsen, whose business defied the mask mandate and a health department closure order, has decided not to seek election to the Lincoln City Council next spring. 

Madsen, general manager of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, confirmed his decision to the Journal Star on Wednesday.

"I am not running at this time," Madsen said in a text message. "Too much to focus on with our business." 

Last month, Madsen had declared his intentions to run for an at-large City Council seat first at a gathering at Madsen's and later in an interview with the Journal Star. 

Group files to recall Lincoln mayor, 4 City Council members over health director appointment

At the time, he cited the rushed City Council confirmation of Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez in August as a driving force behind his decision to run. 

A Republican, Madsen has since registered to vote in Saunders County, where he recently purchased a home. 

City Hall: City's threshold to plow residential streets still in place, but Lincoln may call in contractors to help

Councilmen Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe and Councilwoman Sändra Washington hold the at-large council seats, and all three are expected to run for new terms in the city election next spring. 

Two other candidates, Mary Hilton and Tom Beckius, have already declared for the race. 

Madsen's GM running for seat on Lincoln City Council in 2021

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

 

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News