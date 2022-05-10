Live updates: Pillen takes lead in closely watched Republican primary

Updated 9:35 p.m.

The hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor has a new leader.

In a crowded field of Republicans, Jim Pillen surged to the lead for the first time in results updated at 9:35 p.m. Pillen had 31.9% of early returns to 31.4% for Brett Lindstrom, a difference of 500 votes.

Lindstrom had led from the first release of results on Tuesday evening.

Charles Herbster was third at 26.5% in the closely watched race.

With Nebraska voters as well as national political pundits watching, state election officials revealed the initial results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. and updated totals every few minutes. The results at 9:35 p.m. included 110,000 votes cast by Republicans in the governor's race, or about half the expected turnout.

Results will update throughout the evening and could swing rapidly as more returns come in from Omaha and Lincoln, as well as rural areas of the state that were strong supporters of President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has endorsed Herbster and came to the state on May 1 in support of the cattle producer and businessman from Falls City.

Herbster, once considered the front-runner, saw his campaign rocked last month by accusations that he had improperly touched or groped a number of women.

Tuesday's results will likely tell how much voters weighed the allegations in deciding between Herbster and Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska regent who is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Lindstrom, who is completing his eighth and final year in the Legislature, is likely hoping for a vote split three ways.

The Republican nominee will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee, in November. In early returns, Blood had 90.2% of Tuesday's primary votes and was quickly declared the winner by The Associated Press.

House of Representatives

Early returns on Tuesday validated what most people already assumed, that the next several months will be filled with Mike Flood challenging Patty Pansing Brooks to replace Jeff Fortenberry as Nebraska's 1st District representative.

Both state senators, Flood pulled in 75.4% of early GOP returns, with Pansing Brooks picked by 89.2% of Democrats. They advance to the general election in November, but they will first square off in a general election in June to determine who will fill out the remainder of Fortenberry's current term.

As expected, Republican incumbents Don Bacon (District 2) and Adrian Smith (District 3) easily advanced through Tuesday's primary. Bacon will face state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

State offices

Secretary of State Bob Evnen appeared headed for a second term, leading a contested Republican race on Tuesday. There are no Democrats in the field.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

