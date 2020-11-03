 Skip to main content
Live election updates: Tension builds as polls close at 8 p.m. in Nebraska
Dueling Political Rallies, 11.2

With flags supporting President Donald Trump and a loud speaker on his backpack, Wyatt McGinty, 15, circles his bicycle in front of a group of Joe Biden supporters rallying on North Sixth Street on Monday in Beatrice. About a dozen Biden supporters gathered to support the Democratic presidential candidate, while slightly more supporters of President Donald Trump circled the street with Trump flags by their cars and trucks. 

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Get live Election Day updates, photos and video from candidates, reporters, party officials and those who live to follow them.

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

