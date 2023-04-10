Lincoln's NAACP, working with other community partners, will host a public forum for candidates in Lincoln's upcoming election Tuesday evening.
The forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St. All candidates have been invited.
Sponsors include Justice in Action, Las Voces Nebraska, League of Women Voters, Nebraskans for Peace, El Centro de las Americas, OutNebraska, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Asian Community and Cultural Center.
The League of Women Voter's in Lincoln plan to hold a table to register voters for the election.
2023 Lincoln City Primary Election Voter's Guide
We reached out to candidates before Lincoln's city election and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird faces two challengers — state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Christian broadcaster Stan Parker — in her run for a second term.
This year's city elections will put at least three new faces on the City Council, where the four seats which represent districts are on the ballot.
Because there are only two candidates in each district, all the Lincoln Board of Education candidates will advance from the April 4 primary to…
Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, meaning one will be eliminated in April's primary election.