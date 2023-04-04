Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and state Sen. Suzanne Geist will advance to the general election in what has already become a heated race where public safety – and very different characterizations of crime in Lincoln – has become a central campaign issue.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, had a substantial lead in the three-way race with 49%, followed by Geist with 34%.

Stan Parker, a Republican and former Husker who founded and runs the Christian ministry MyBridge, trailed with 17% of the vote.

Gaylor Baird, who was watching the returns with other Democratic candidates and supporters at the bar 1867, said she was optimistic at the 9 p.m. returns, but noted there were still ballots to be counted.

"I'm hopeful and joyful and grateful about where returns are right now," she said.

She said the early returns show the truth resonated with voters, and a positive vision of Lincoln her administration has pursued, as opposed to the negative ads from Geist's supporters.

"The negativity isn’t getting traction because it's not people's experience in Lincoln," she said.

Geist, who gathered with supporters at the bar Rosie's, said she’s confident she will prevail in the general election.

“I’m excited. I think people of Lincoln have spoken,” she said. “I believe that the people of Lincoln have seen an uptick in crime and they’re tired of their taxes being raised and they’re ready for a change.”

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said about 5,500 early vote ballots still need to be counted on Wednesday, along with about 430 provisional ballots, which will be counted later this week.

The margin between Geist and Gaylor Baird could be closer in the general election, assuming at least a portion of the votes cast for Parker will now go to Geist.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the May 2 general election, regardless of party affiliation. But parties do recruit and support candidates and that partisan support is likely to become even more apparent in the coming month.

Already, this is the most expensive mayor’s race in the city’s history, with Geist raising well over $1 million and Gaylor Baird more than $975,000. Deep-pocketed Republican donors have also impacted the race.

Together Nebraska, a conservative political action committee funded primarily by the Peed family, their business Sandhills Global and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts’ family has raised $660,000 and has spent more than $314,000 to oppose Gaylor Baird.

The race so far has been marked by ads – many sponsored by Together Nebraska – attacking Gaylor Baird’s handling of discrimination and harassment allegations by seven former and current Lincoln police officers, and focusing on a recent spike in homicides and some other crimes.

Gaylor Baird has taken a broader view of crime statistics, pointing out crime last year decreased relative to the previous five years and that the city’s violent crime rate is at a 30-year low.

Gaylor Baird, who is seeking a second term, has primarily focused on her accomplishments leading up to the primary, including her administration’s $211 million investment in streets, leading the city during the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery, and adding both police officers and firefighters.

She did strike back at ads sponsored by Together Nebraska claiming Gaylor Baird lives outside Lincoln, and Bold Nebraska, an environmental advocacy group that supports Gaylor Baird, has sent texts pointing out Geist’s support of legislative bills that would support private schools.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 17,536 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 25,164 Stan Parker Republican 8,987 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,254 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,397 2 Tom Duden Republican 6,518 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 4,734 2 Thein Chu Democrat 1,798 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,058 3 Elina Newman NP 4,216 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,106 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,273 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,655 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,004 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,340 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 21,271 Chris Hove Republican 15,776 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 10,288 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,385 Sammy Luci Republican 8,269 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,695 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 3,998 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,325 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,530 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,540 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,855