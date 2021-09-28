 Skip to main content
Lincoln legislative districts focus of sharp redistricting debate
Lincoln legislative districts focus of sharp redistricting debate

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln raised objections Tuesday to a pending legislative redistricting plan that he said would carve up Lincoln, extending some of the city's core areas into districts extending to the Iowa and Kansas borders.

That plan, he said, appears to be "trying to split the city of Lincoln" by "carving it up" and breaking its bond of community interest.

Hansen said Lincoln should have six distinct city districts based on its population figures.

His objections brought the Legislature's redistricting efforts to a halt as lawmakers began consideration of redistricting bills at the second stage of floor consideration.

Lancaster County redistricting

Some senators voiced opposition Tuesday to a map of Lancaster County legislative districts that emerged following negotiations last week.

While he negotiated some of the redistricting agreements that have made their way to the floor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, vice chairman of the Redistricting Committee, said, "I didn't touch Lancaster County."

"Lancaster County senators need to go in a room and figure this out," he said.

"What we have here is a failure to communicate," Sen. John McCollister of Omaha suggested in channeling film figure Cool Hand Luke. 

Maps circulating Tuesday, the first day of floor debate since compromise proposals advanced on Friday, show District 30, represented by Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, extending as far north as Old Cheney Road in south Lincoln, and District 2, represented by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, reaching as far west as 70th Street near Holmes Lake.

District 2 does not currently include any part of Lancaster County.

Redistricting plan grows 3rd Congressional District to 80 of Nebraska's 93 counties

Hansen said the redistricting proposal should be sent back to the Redistricting Committee for further consideration and offered a motion to do so.

The Legislature will resume its deliberations following a lunch break. 

Compromise congressional, legislative redistricting plans clear first hurdle

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

