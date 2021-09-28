Lincoln legislative districts focus of sharp redistricting debate

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln raised objections Tuesday to a pending legislative redistricting plan that he said would carve up Lincoln, extending some of the city's core areas into districts extending to the Iowa and Kansas borders.

That plan, he said, appears to be "trying to split the city of Lincoln" by "carving it up" and breaking its bond of community interest.

Hansen said Lincoln should have six distinct city districts based on its population figures.

His objections brought the Legislature's redistricting efforts to a halt as lawmakers began consideration of redistricting bills at the second stage of floor consideration.

While he negotiated some of the redistricting agreements that have made their way to the floor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, vice chairman of the Redistricting Committee, said, "I didn't touch Lancaster County."

"Lancaster County senators need to go in a room and figure this out," he said.

"What we have here is a failure to communicate," Sen. John McCollister of Omaha suggested in channeling film figure Cool Hand Luke.