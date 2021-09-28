Lincoln legislative districts focus of sharp redistricting debate

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln raised objections Tuesday to a pending legislative redistricting plan that he said would carve up Lincoln, extending some of the city's core areas into districts extending to the Iowa and Kansas borders.
That plan, he said, appears to be "trying to split the city of Lincoln" by "carving it up" and breaking its bond of community interest.
Hansen said Lincoln should have six distinct city districts based on its population figures.
His objections brought the Legislature's redistricting efforts to a halt as lawmakers began consideration of redistricting bills at the second stage of floor consideration.
While he negotiated some of the redistricting agreements that have made their way to the floor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, vice chairman of the Redistricting Committee, said, "I didn't touch Lancaster County."
"Lancaster County senators need to go in a room and figure this out," he said.
"What we have here is a failure to communicate," Sen. John McCollister of Omaha suggested in channeling film figure Cool Hand Luke.
Maps circulating Tuesday, the first day of floor debate since compromise proposals advanced on Friday, show District 30, represented by Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, extending as far north as Old Cheney Road in south Lincoln, and District 2, represented by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, reaching as far west as 70th Street near Holmes Lake.
District 2 does not currently include any part of Lancaster County.
Hansen said the redistricting proposal should be sent back to the Redistricting Committee for further consideration and offered a motion to do so.
The Legislature will resume its deliberations following a lunch break.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon