In the only two City Council races with more than two candidates, a former police officer and an educator will advance to the general election in District 2 and two businessmen will compete for the District 4 seat.
In District 2, the top vote-getter was Tom Duden, a Republican who was a Lincoln police officer for 26 years and is now a private investigator and criminal justice teacher, with 30% of the vote. Bailey Feit, an educator who now works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast, was close behind with 29%.
Two other candidates for District 2 will not advance. Peter Katt, who owns an investment group and is a principal in several residential land development companies and a partner in several homebuilding companies, had garnered 21% of the vote by 9 p.m. Thien Chu, a math and science teacher at Blessed Sacrament School, trailed with 9%.
In Northwest Lincoln’s District 4 race, Wayne Reinwald, a retired businessman who spent his career in the food and beverage industry and also the only Republican in the District 4 race, had 28% in final unofficial results. Brodey Weber, a Democrat and vice president of client relations for a locally owned tire warehouse business in Air Park, had 25%.
Two others running for the seat will not advance: Maggie Mae Squires, who teaches yoga and works for a company that places traveling nurses (22%); and Kay Siebler, an assistant professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a staunch supporter of the Fairness Ordinance (21%).
City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.
In northeast Lincoln’s District 1 and southwest Lincoln’s District 3, just two candidates are running and both will advance to the May 2 general election.
In District 1, James Michael Bowers, a Democrat, social worker and the only incumbent running for reelection, led with nearly 51% of the vote. Republican challenger Taylor Wyatt, a real estate agent who operates a small business with his wife, had nearly 45%.
In southwest Lincoln’s District 3, Democrat Justin Carlson, director of development at the University of Nebraska Foundation, led with 55% of the vote. Elina Newman, a first-generation immigrant from Azerbaijan who is a pharmacy technician and teaches psychology, garnered 31%.
Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|17,536
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|25,164
|Stan Parker
|Republican
|8,987
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|5,254
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|5,397
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|6,518
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|4,734
|2
|Thein Chu
|Democrat
|1,798
|2
|Peter Katt
|Republican
|4,058
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|4,216
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|7,106
|4
|Kay Siebler
|Democrat
|1,273
|4
|Maggie Mae Squires
|Democrat
|1,655
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|2,004
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|2,340
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|21,271
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|15,776
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|10,288
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|15,385
|Sammy Luci
|Republican
|8,269
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|4,695
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|3,998
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|2,325
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|1,530
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|5,540
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|2,855
Contact the writer at mreist@journalstar.com or 402-473-7226. On Twitter at @LJSReist.