In the only two City Council races with more than two candidates, a former police officer and an educator will advance to the general election in District 2 and two businessmen will compete for the District 4 seat.

In District 2, the top vote-getter was Tom Duden, a Republican who was a Lincoln police officer for 26 years and is now a private investigator and criminal justice teacher, with 30% of the vote. Bailey Feit, an educator who now works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast, was close behind with 29%.

Two other candidates for District 2 will not advance. Peter Katt, who owns an investment group and is a principal in several residential land development companies and a partner in several homebuilding companies, had garnered 21% of the vote by 9 p.m. Thien Chu, a math and science teacher at Blessed Sacrament School, trailed with 9%.

In Northwest Lincoln’s District 4 race, Wayne Reinwald, a retired businessman who spent his career in the food and beverage industry and also the only Republican in the District 4 race, had 28% in final unofficial results. Brodey Weber, a Democrat and vice president of client relations for a locally owned tire warehouse business in Air Park, had 25%.

Two others running for the seat will not advance: Maggie Mae Squires, who teaches yoga and works for a company that places traveling nurses (22%); and Kay Siebler, an assistant professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a staunch supporter of the Fairness Ordinance (21%).

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

In northeast Lincoln’s District 1 and southwest Lincoln’s District 3, just two candidates are running and both will advance to the May 2 general election.

In District 1, James Michael Bowers, a Democrat, social worker and the only incumbent running for reelection, led with nearly 51% of the vote. Republican challenger Taylor Wyatt, a real estate agent who operates a small business with his wife, had nearly 45%.

In southwest Lincoln’s District 3, Democrat Justin Carlson, director of development at the University of Nebraska Foundation, led with 55% of the vote. Elina Newman, a first-generation immigrant from Azerbaijan who is a pharmacy technician and teaches psychology, garnered 31%.

