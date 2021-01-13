Lincoln City Councilman Shobe to seek reelection

Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe will seek reelection to a second term on the council in the spring election and would prioritize affordable housing, roads and public safety if elected.

“I want to continue to be a voice for working people, a voice for those who too often are not included in conversations about how best to grow our city,“ Shobe said Wednesday in a news release.

Shobe, a program analyst at the Nebraska Department of Labor, had been expected to announce that he was running for reelection.

Voters in 2017 elected Shobe to one of the city's three at-large council seats, meaning they represent the whole city and not just a geographic district.

Lincoln residents live with fears over their jobs, the economy, a global pandemic and strains on civil society, Shobe said, so council leaders must weigh those needs with the resources available to meet them.

"The relationships I’ve built with other members of the council, neighborhood associations, community groups and the business community will help me secure fair and positive outcomes for all residents of our city," he said.