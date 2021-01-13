 Skip to main content
Lincoln City Councilman Shobe to seek reelection
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe will seek reelection to a second term on the council in the spring election and would prioritize affordable housing, roads and public safety if elected.

“I want to continue to be a voice for working people, a voice for those who too often are not included in conversations about how best to grow our city,“ Shobe said Wednesday in a news release.

Shobe, a program analyst at the Nebraska Department of Labor, had been expected to announce that he was running for reelection. 

Voters in 2017 elected Shobe to one of the city's three at-large council seats, meaning they represent the whole city and not just a geographic district. 

Lincoln residents live with fears over their jobs, the economy, a global pandemic and strains on civil society, Shobe said, so council leaders must weigh those needs with the resources available to meet them. 

"The relationships I’ve built with other members of the council, neighborhood associations, community groups and the business community will help me secure fair and positive outcomes for all residents of our city," he said.

Shobe has served as past president of the Lincoln Branch NAACP, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and the Malone Community Center Board of Directors, among other committees. 

A Kentucky native, Shobe moved to Lincoln in August 1998 to attend graduate school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He is the seventh candidate to formally declare his candidacy for the 2021 council race. 

He and fellow Councilwoman Sändra Washington have declared for the election, and Councilman Roy Christensen is expected to also declare his candidacy.

Along with Washington, Shobe joins Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner Tom Beckius, businessman Aurang Zeb, activist Dominique Liu-Sang, political newcomer Mary Hilton and former City Attorney Bill Austin in the field.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

