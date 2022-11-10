Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature

The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week.

City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on how to apply for the position and the deadlines for doing so.

Raybould, who represents District 3 in southwest Lincoln, beat former City Councilman Roy Christensen for the District 28 seat now held by Patty Pansing Brooks, who will term-limit out.

Raybould’s last City Council meeting will be Dec. 19 and she must resign before she’s sworn into the Legislature at the beginning of January.

It used to be the mayor helped pick replacements for empty seats, but changes to the City Charter now puts that responsibility solely in the hands of the council.

City code does not require an application process, but stipulates a nomination process by council members. It says the council must elect or at least vote on a replacement within 30 days of the vacancy.

The first time the council went through that process was when Leirion Gaylor Baird was elected mayor in 2019, and that council chose to use an application process rather than nominating candidates themselves.

In 2019, 24 people applied to fill Gaylor Baird's at-large seat, and the council met with candidates in small groups or individually, then gathered to deliberate about the qualified candidates before landing on a choice, said Raybould, who was chairwoman at the time.

They chose Sändra Washington, who was appointed and then was elected to a four-year term last year.

Ward said she's interested in a similar process and she wants to be as transparent as possible.

The council will need to discuss how the process will work, as well as any criteria or priorities it has concerning the vacant position, she said.

When Washington was appointed, for instance, weighing the gender balance on the council was important for several council members. Ward said she still considers it an important factor.

“It’s always helpful to have someone with government or civil community service,” she said.

Another factor: whether the council is looking for an interim appointment or someone committed to running for election in the upcoming primary.

Raybould’s seat will be up for election, as will the three other district seats: Ward, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis. Bowers also ran for the Legislature, losing a close race to Danielle Conrad in District 46.

The city primary is April 4 and the general election is May 2.

City code requires that a replacement be voted on by a simple majority, but both Ward and Raybould said they hope the council can find consensus.

Raybould stressed that Ward is in charge of the process, but said she hopes a replacement can be found by Christmas.