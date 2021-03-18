Lincoln City Council candidates debate climate change solutions, pandemic policy, police funding

Candidates for the Lincoln City Council agreed on the city's need to reform regulations governing housing construction but presented competing views on the role of police, the city's pandemic policy and how Lincoln should address climate change.
Nearly all of the candidates participated in two virtual forums this week, one hosted Tuesday by Nebraska Conservation Voters and another Thursday by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Candidate Peter Kolozsy was the only one of the dozen candidates on the ballot in the April 6 primary who was unable to participate in either of the events.
The top six candidates advance to the May 4 general election, where voters will elect three people to the council's at-large seats.
Tom Beckius
A Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner and real estate developer, Beckius drew praise from other candidates with his proposal to overhaul zoning and building codes to diversify Lincoln's housing stock.
He does not support defunding police, the Democrat said, but instead favors city budgets that commit more money to social services that can aide the police department's work. He has already voted to support Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's climate action plan.
Eric Burling
Lincoln should not constrain its growth by adopting carbon emission regulations flouted by more heavily polluting places such as China, but residents here should look voluntarily to efforts that beautify the city and ways to consume fewer goods and resources.
He opposes government pandemic lockdowns and indefinite restrictions, and it is no longer appropriate to call the pandemic an emergency, the Republican software engineer and business owner said.
Roy Christensen
The two-term incumbent Republican said he would support City Council votes on pandemic restrictions such as a mask mandate that officials in other cities such as Omaha have maintained.
The Lincoln Police Department should continue to support its efforts partnering with the Mental Health Association of Nebraska, the audiologist said, but he's leery of sending social workers to respond to volatile calls. Rather, the city should focus on ways to grow the state's smallest police department per capita.
Mary Hilton
The Republican who has volunteered as an issues advocate said she vigorously opposes the climate action plan because she believes it's riddled with excessive business and personal regulations and would direct city dollars from pressing essential efforts such as street repairs.
She believes the City Council should play a bigger role in pandemic actions, because the council representatives are the voice of residents and are accountable to voters.
Elina Newman
The conservative psychology professor wants the city to do what it can to protect the environment and promote green spaces and energy efficiency, but she worries about focusing on the climate action plan when Lincoln will be actively recovering from the financial tolls of the pandemic, she said.
A refugee from Azerbaijan, Newman opposes defunding LPD because "I know what it’s like living without police."
Trevor Reilly
Legalizing marijuana will reduce crime surrounding its sales on the black market in Lincoln, the hemp consultant said. He also believes that focusing police training on deescalation, along with the promotion of neighborhood watch groups, can improve police effectiveness.
Lincoln should not have implemented pandemic directives curbing outdoor sports last year or required business owners to police their patrons during the pandemic, but instead should have focused on getting protective equipment to vulnerable populations, he said.
Bennie Shobe
He's open to the council considering the scope of the health directives, though he believes local Health Director Pat Lopez has acted within her powers to control infectious disease outbreaks. The incumbent Democrat also said he supports the goal-setting mission of the climate action plan, and he believes the city can improve on its recommendations over time.
Misinformation colored the perception some residents had to how police responded to the unrest in Lincoln last summer. He said Lincoln police should continue to receive support as city leaders work to ensure the community is safe and prosperous for everyone.
Maggie Mae Squires
Lincoln's police department should employ social workers to help address problems such as homelessness and mental illness, Squires said. Officers are overworked, underpaid and have become the proverbial janitors for all the city's problems, she said. Marijuana legalization would also remove work from officers and free them up to investigate violent crime, she said.
Lower property taxes made possible by tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales could help the city address housing affordability challenges. Squires, a parking contractor, said she believes the city should incentivize new developments to install solar panels.
Joe Swanson
A retired union leader and Socialist activist, Swanson said he believe the current national economic structure wrongly directs police to protect property instead of people and also tilts the country's power production toward profits and not environmental protection.
Lincoln residents struggled to pay their rent and utility bills before the pandemic, and the coronavirus economic upheaval has exacerbated that problem, he said. To ensure everyone has affordable housing, Swanson supports the nationalization of the housing stock.
Sändra Washington
The city should continue to invest in partnerships between the police and mental health providers, said the Democrat appointed to the council in 2019.
Washington believes in the next public health emergency the council should appoint a multi-disciplinary team to collectively examine the best ways to address that crisis. She supports the goals set forth in the climate action plan and expects that innovation will help the city carry out its responsibility to safeguard the environment, she said.
Aurang Zeb
A business owner who immigrated to Lincoln from Pakistan, Zeb said he believes Lincoln is a safe place and that police here do a great job. He supports efforts to ensure that officers treat people equally and any programs that can involve social service agencies on calls involving homelessness or mental illness.
He supports the proposed climate action plan and believes the mask mandate has proven its effectiveness by also reducing flu cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
TOP MARCH PHOTOS:
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.