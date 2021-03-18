Lincoln City Council candidates debate climate change solutions, pandemic policy, police funding

A retired union leader and Socialist activist, Swanson said he believe the current national economic structure wrongly directs police to protect property instead of people and also tilts the country's power production toward profits and not environmental protection.

Lincoln residents struggled to pay their rent and utility bills before the pandemic, and the coronavirus economic upheaval has exacerbated that problem, he said. To ensure everyone has affordable housing, Swanson supports the nationalization of the housing stock.

Sändra Washington

The city should continue to invest in partnerships between the police and mental health providers, said the Democrat appointed to the council in 2019.

Washington believes in the next public health emergency the council should appoint a multi-disciplinary team to collectively examine the best ways to address that crisis. She supports the goals set forth in the climate action plan and expects that innovation will help the city carry out its responsibility to safeguard the environment, she said.

Aurang Zeb