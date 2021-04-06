 Skip to main content
Lincoln Board of Education race: Incumbent Danek to face Republican challenger
Six of the seven candidates for Lincoln Board of Education advanced Tuesday to the general election in May, with the incumbents in the two competitive races outperforming their challengers.

Kathy Danek, who has represented District 1 in northeast Lincoln since 2001, won 41% of the vote, followed by Christina Campbell, a licensed insurance provider who works for state Sen. Mike Groene, who received 38%. Both advance to the general election.

Danek’s other challenger, Colette Yellow Robe, a university retention specialist, got 21% of the vote and is the only candidate who will not move on to the general election.

In the District 7 race in southwest Lincoln, incumbent Don Mayhew got 61% of the vote, and his challenger, Michael Patestas, a chiropractor, received 38% of the vote. Both will advance to the general election.

Two incumbents who are unopposed also advanced: Barb Baier, who represents District 3 in northwest Lincoln; and Lanny Boswell, who represents District 5 in southeast Lincoln.

Mayhew and Danek are registered Democrats in the officially nonpartisan race and are seeking their sixth terms on the board. 

Both focused on the need for experienced leadership as the district navigates substantial reductions in state aid and building new schools as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters last year.

Campbell and Patestas, both Republicans and newcomers to politics, focused on the need to get all students back to school. They also questioned the need for all students to wear masks.

Although Lincoln Public Schools, like all schools across the nation, closed abruptly last March, schools reopened this fall. High school students were on staggered schedules until after spring break, learning remotely for a portion of the time; and all students could choose to learn remotely.

Patestas, who moved from Queens, New York, 15 years ago to his wife’s native state, said he wants to make sure people in his district have a voice.

Seven board members represent seven LPS districts. They are unpaid.

Beloved Clinton teacher recommended as namesake for new Lincoln elementary
LPS bids — Lincoln school board considers $37.5M in bids for work on new high schools
LPS board approves 1.53% increase in salary and benefit packages for teachers

VOTER'S GUIDE FOR LINCOLN BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Lincoln Board of Education

District 1

Kathy Danek (i); 2,308

Christina Campbell; 2,149

Colette Yellow Robe; 1,150

District 7

Don Mayhew (i); 2,669

Michael Patestas; 1,667

(i) — incumbent

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

