Lincoln Board of Education race: Incumbent Danek to face Republican challenger

Six of the seven candidates for Lincoln Board of Education advanced Tuesday to the general election in May, with the incumbents in the two competitive races outperforming their challengers.

Kathy Danek, who has represented District 1 in northeast Lincoln since 2001, won 41% of the vote, followed by Christina Campbell, a licensed insurance provider who works for state Sen. Mike Groene, who received 38%. Both advance to the general election.

Danek’s other challenger, Colette Yellow Robe, a university retention specialist, got 21% of the vote and is the only candidate who will not move on to the general election.

In the District 7 race in southwest Lincoln, incumbent Don Mayhew got 61% of the vote, and his challenger, Michael Patestas, a chiropractor, received 38% of the vote. Both will advance to the general election.

Two incumbents who are unopposed also advanced: Barb Baier, who represents District 3 in northwest Lincoln; and Lanny Boswell, who represents District 5 in southeast Lincoln.

Mayhew and Danek are registered Democrats in the officially nonpartisan race and are seeking their sixth terms on the board.