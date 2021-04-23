Lincoln Airport Authority race heats up as candidates, board member clash

The normally quiet Airport Authority election is getting a little louder than usual.
Jason Krueger, who finished last in the primary election, said current board Chairman Nick Cusick asked him to drop out of the race and endorse the top two vote-getters, apparently in an effort to ensure third-place candidate Tracy Refior doesn't get elected.
Cusick said he broached the subject only after Krueger contacted him and "expressed strong negative sentiment" about comments Refior made about the airport that both men considered untrue and misleading.
After the candidate filing deadline this spring, Cusick, CEO of manufacturing firm Bison Inc., contacted all four candidates and offered to discuss with them how the Airport Authority operates and what the board members' duties are.
"I had a three-hour conversation with him after the filing deadline," said Krueger, a small-business owner who is running for one of the two open seats.
He said he appreciated that Cusick was willing to take the time to help educate the candidates about the fairly obscure board.
Refior said he, too, spoke with Cusick and was upfront with him that he did not intend to be a rubber-stamp vote on the board if elected.
Krueger finished last among four candidates in the April 6 primary, while Refior placed third. All four candidates advance to the May 4 general election.
Krueger said that the day after the primary, he got a text from Cusick congratulating him on gaining an endorsement from the Lincoln Independent Business Association and getting almost 12,000 votes, even though he had no formal campaign support and is running as an independent.
About an hour later, Krueger said he got another text from Cusick, this time with a proposition: Would he consider dropping out and supporting another independent candidate, Nicki Behmer, who finished second in the primary, as well as Republican John Olsson, who finished first?
According to text messages shown to the Journal Star, Krueger at first said he would think about it, but then said he wanted to stay in the race to possibly get name recognition for future elections.
Cusick wished him luck and told him to keep in touch.
Krueger admits that he initially didn't like Refior. He was put off by his very direct style and also felt Refior was spreading false information about the airport and the Airport Authority. In fact, in texts to Cusick, he referred to him as a "snake" and a "slimeball."
But he said he's now come to respect him, and they both agree that the board should not levy a property tax to finance a terminal renovation and expansion project.
He said he continued to stew on Cusick's request for a few days afterward, and eventually decided to go public with the information.
"The more I thought about it, the more it upset me because I didn't think it was right," Krueger said. "It essentially just pissed me off."
He said he talked to a couple of people about it, including Refior. That eventually led to a news release this week from LNK Recall, the group that formed last year in an effort to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
In the release, Refior accused the Airport Authority of rushing the terminal expansion plans so members could vote on them before the election.
“The vote for expansion and levy were supposed to be after the election,” Refior said in the release. “It was supposed to have happened after the public voted for new Airport Authority members. The election would have served as a referendum on expansion and funding.”
The board voted unanimously at its March meeting to approve a construction manager at-risk contract with Sampson Construction and to give airport officials the authority to issue up to $56 million in bonds to pay for the project.
The board has signaled its intention to pay for the project by using its property taxing authority for the first time in more than three decades.
No formal vote is needed to levy the property tax, which Cusick said will likely be 1.75 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, or about half the authority's available levy. The board will vote this summer on whether to include money from a levy in its fiscal 2022 budget.
Cusick said the project has been in the works for more than two years, and the existing board members worked hard to come to a consensus on a project they all could support.
The board has levied a property tax only one other time in its history, and that was to pay for the original airport terminal, which is now nearly 50 years old. That tax lasted from 1972-1986.
Cusick has publicly given his support to Behmer and Olsson, who both say they support the project and a property tax to pay for it.
In texts to Krueger, Cusick said he believed having Refior on the board would be a "nightmare" and also said that Refior would "have the ability to set back our consensus-building on the board (by) 20 years."
John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it's not unusual for current members of elected boards to state their preferences on candidates and even endorse them.
"Asking a particular candidate to drop out is taking that approach to another level, but certainly is not illegal as far as I can see," Hibbing said.
Cusick called the LNK Recall news release a "desperate political move," and he said his initial reaction was to ignore it.
But he said he decided to issue a statement to "set the record straight regarding claims made in the press release to protect the integrity of the (Airport Authority) board and staff."
For one thing, he said Refior's contention that the vote was moved up is false. In fact, the board had planned to vote on the terminal expansion last fall, but design complications and delays related to the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.
"It was never intended that the decision would wait until after a new board was seated," Cusick said.
He also said Refior continues to insist that the Airport Authority will levy a tax of 3-4% to pay for the terminal project, "when he clearly knows otherwise."
Cusick and other board members have gone on the record saying the levy will be about 1.75%.
Refior, for his part, said he sees the dust-up as just an example of "local politics" and isn't surprised by it.
He said he believes Cusick doesn't want him on the board because he won't be a rubber-stamp vote and also because he, like Cusick, is a business owner, "and I'm good with numbers."
But he said he doesn't have any hard feelings about the situation.
"I don't have a problem with any of them. Their opinion is their opinion," Refior said. "That's politics. You can't get along with everybody."
Refior is a financial adviser and owns Always Safe Storage.
Voter's Guide: Lincoln Airport Authority
Four vie for two seats on Lincoln Airport Authority
Four people are running for two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.
Longtime board members John Hoppe Jr. and Bob Selig are leaving the board.
The four candidates are Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger, John S. Olsson and Tracy L. Refior.
Airport Authority members serve six-year terms and are elected by voters citywide.
The top two vote-getters will win seats in the May 4 general election. In the April primary, the candidates finished in this order: Olsson (21,254), Behmer (17,636), Refior (14,709), Krueger (11,489).
The five-member Airport Authority meets once a month and is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the budget for the Lincoln Airport and its LNK Enterprise Park industrial area. Positions are unpaid.
Nicki Behmer
Age: 37
Lives near: South 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road
Occupation: Realtor
Political party: Nonpartisan
Education: Master of Arts in communication, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Bachelor of Arts in communication, Hastings College
Website: votenickibehmer.com
What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?
My experience in policymaking, as a local business owner and various board memberships not only makes me well-positioned to realize the needs of our community but also in understanding the nuances of both public and private organizational structures. In these roles, I have worked on various issues — fundraising for local nonprofits, incentives for redevelopment and preservation of historic properties to help create jobs and drive economic development — which would provide useful to the five-member board.
COVID-19 devastated the airline industry, and passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport dropped by more than two-thirds last year. What do you see as the Airport Authority’s role in helping passenger numbers to rebound at the airport?
While the devastation to our airline industry as a whole is unfortunate, I believe the upside is that it may provide LNK some negotiating power for incentives to expand air services. To do so, it is critical for the authority to work in tandem with the executive director on air service development by gaining support from businesses as well as leisure travelers in our community.
Do you support the planned $45 million-$50 million remodel of the airport terminal? If so, do you agree that levying a property tax is the best way to pay for it? If not, would you favor smaller, less-costly upgrades to address pressing issues?
I absolutely support the project as it is critical to meet modern design standards and basic structural support for upgraded equipment. And reasonably, construction should take place while passenger counts lag. As a Realtor, I understand firsthand the reluctance to levy a property tax. However, construction costs are rising, so to say it will be less costly if done incrementally seems unrealistic, especially while interest rates remain low. I do support sunsetting the tax once the project is complete.
What if any other issues do you believe the Airport Authority should focus on?
I want to reemphasize the board’s need to focus on community buy-in. I hear repeatedly that more options need to be available for Lincoln passengers. And I agree. To oversimplify, airlines determine services to a community based on the community’s demand. When passengers choose Omaha over Lincoln, airlines divert their services to meet the increased demand. The economic loss to the Lincoln region due to passengers instead choosing Omaha is estimated to be $129 million per year. We must consider LNK first.
Jason B. Krueger
Age: 53
Lives near: North 27th and Superior streets
Occupation: Own and operate Kitchen Tune-Up of Lincoln
Political party: Nonpartisan
Education: Bachelor of Science in mechanized systems management, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Website: None
What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?
The experience that I have that would help with the airport authority board is the fact that I have done a lot of project and operations management in the past and I believe that would help me make decisions that would be best for the Lincoln Airport and its customers.
COVID-19 devastated the airline industry, and passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport dropped by more than two-thirds last year. What do you see as the Airport Authority’s role in helping passenger numbers to rebound at the airport?
I believe that the airport needs to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines to help keep the passengers safe and make sure that they know that we are doing the best we can to do just that. Hopefully when they lift some of the bans and people start to move around a little more the airline industry will get busier.
Do you support the planned $45 million-$50 million remodel of the airport terminal? If so, do you agree that levying a property tax is the best way to pay for it? If not, would you favor smaller, less-costly upgrades to address pressing issues?
I do support the expansion, but I do not like the idea of levying more taxes right now. Due to COVID many of us are suffering from lack of income. Unfortunately, just fixing the small things is probably throwing money away. They just need to expand the airport to get it to what it needs to be to comply with the TSA and also help bring in more airlines because of additional gates and passengers’ willingness to come.
What if any other issues do you believe the Airport Authority should focus on?
Increasing the number of airlines here, increasing the number of passengers that go through here, possibly some economic development of the property that they own on the west side and north side. Those are other things that I would like to try and work on.
John S. Olsson
Age: 55
Lives near: South 40th Street and Pine Lake Road
Occupation: Licensed professional engineer
Political party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Science in engineering, Colorado School of Mines; Master of Science in engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Website: johnolsson.com
What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?
As a licensed private pilot, I’ve come to appreciate all things aviation. My career has been built by understanding how applied strategy, marketing, engineering, construction and development can make for stronger communities. My engineering firm works on projects that are easily classified as public infrastructure, and we have been involved with much private development work as well. This will be useful as the LNK Next expansion unfolds and the airport reaches to become more vibrant.
COVID-19 devastated the airline industry, and passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport dropped by more than two-thirds last year. What do you see as the Airport Authority’s role in helping passenger numbers to rebound at the airport?
Adding air service is my priority. The board/staff need to work tirelessly to recruit and retain air carriers, and the community at large needs to give Lincoln a look ... every time. Research has shown that of the people who can use the Lincoln Airport, only 25% do so. If we could raise that percentage to 50% it would make a huge difference in utilization numbers. While we need to act quickly, results will take time and we need to stay committed.
Do you support the planned $45 million-$50 million remodel of the airport terminal? If so, do you agree that levying a property tax is the best way to pay for it? If not, would you favor smaller, less-costly upgrades to address pressing issues?
I’m not a huge advocate for new taxes. But from time to time, there will be an opportunity to do something great, to make a difference because it is big and bold. Like the LNK Next expansion. The current board and staff have done their homework. I believe what is planned is the right balance to manage costs and recreate a viable airport that is mindful of the customer experience, effectively creating excitement that will attract more flights and travelers.
What if any other issues do you believe the Airport Authority should focus on?
My priorities are as follows:
* Attracting and retaining commercial air service.
* Successful completion of the LNK Next expansion, ensuring it is done right to help us leverage additional commercial air service and attract more passengers.
* Balanced growth of industrial development.
* General aviation businesses -- their future is bright; they will be growing and we need to be prepared to assist with their growth plans.
* Retain our valued military stakeholders and leverage what we can post-Offutt.
Tracy L. Refior
Age: 51
Lives near: 70th and South streets
Occupation: Financial adviser, small-business owner of Always Safe Storage
Political party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Science in political science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Website: None
What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?
The experience I have to bring to the office is that I’m a business owner with extensive knowledge of property management and contracts. I’m also a financial adviser for the last 28 years and have worked with many clients in all walks of life.
COVID-19 devastated the airline industry, and passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport dropped by more than two-thirds last year. What do you see as the Airport Authority’s role in helping passenger numbers to rebound at the airport?
We need to focus on more leisure destinations instead of just business destinations. We need to change the attitude with competing with Omaha and instead figure out why Grand Island is doing better than us. Maybe, small airline(s) with more destinations. We don’t get federal Essential Air Service assistance so we need to be more creative in finance and attracting more passengers to use our facilities.
Do you support the planned $45 million-$50 million remodel of the airport terminal? If so, do you agree that levying a property tax is the best way to pay for it? If not, would you favor smaller, less-costly upgrades to address pressing issues?
I understand the airport is in need of wanting to do a $50 million expansion. With the recent pandemic, I’m not sure it’s time to expand and add tax burden to people who are struggling already. I wouldn’t have such an issue if we were to use money from the recent COVID relief funds given to the city, instead of the mayor giving away that money to nonprofits (who do not need it, according to their recent balance sheets).
What if any other issues do you believe the Airport Authority should focus on?
The biggest issue is we are within 50 miles of Eppley Airfield. That means no federal assistance for Essential Air Service. We need to be more creative in attracting people. Maybe free or reduced parking and the personal guarantee to get you on that flight within 30-45 minutes. We need to convey that time is everything and by using our services you don’t need to travel two hours roundtrip and sit for a couple hours before you get on your plane.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.