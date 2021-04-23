Lincoln Airport Authority race heats up as candidates, board member clash

Krueger said that the day after the primary, he got a text from Cusick congratulating him on gaining an endorsement from the Lincoln Independent Business Association and getting almost 12,000 votes, even though he had no formal campaign support and is running as an independent.

About an hour later, Krueger said he got another text from Cusick, this time with a proposition: Would he consider dropping out and supporting another independent candidate, Nicki Behmer, who finished second in the primary, as well as Republican John Olsson, who finished first?

According to text messages shown to the Journal Star, Krueger at first said he would think about it, but then said he wanted to stay in the race to possibly get name recognition for future elections.

Cusick wished him luck and told him to keep in touch.

Krueger admits that he initially didn't like Refior. He was put off by his very direct style and also felt Refior was spreading false information about the airport and the Airport Authority. In fact, in texts to Cusick, he referred to him as a "snake" and a "slimeball."

But he said he's now come to respect him, and they both agree that the board should not levy a property tax to finance a terminal renovation and expansion project.