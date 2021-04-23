 Skip to main content
Lincoln Airport Authority race heats up as candidates, board member clash
Lincoln Airport Authority race heats up as candidates, board member clash

The normally quiet Airport Authority election is getting a little louder than usual.

Jason Krueger, who finished last in the primary election, said current board Chairman Nick Cusick asked him to drop out of the race and endorse the top two vote-getters, apparently in an effort to ensure third-place candidate Tracy Refior doesn't get elected.

Nick Cusick - Bison Inc.

Nick Cusick

Cusick said he broached the subject only after Krueger contacted him and "expressed strong negative sentiment" about comments Refior made about the airport that both men considered untrue and misleading.

After the candidate filing deadline this spring, Cusick, CEO of manufacturing firm Bison Inc., contacted all four candidates and offered to discuss with them how the Airport Authority operates and what the board members' duties are.

Tracy Refior

Tracy Refior, Lincoln Airport Authority candidate.
Jason Krueger

Jason Krueger, candidate Lincoln Airport Authority

"I had a three-hour conversation with him after the filing deadline," said Krueger, a small-business owner who is running for one of the two open seats.

He said he appreciated that Cusick was willing to take the time to help educate the candidates about the fairly obscure board.

Refior said he, too, spoke with Cusick and was upfront with him that he did not intend to be a rubber-stamp vote on the board if elected.

Krueger finished last among four candidates in the April 6 primary, while Refior placed third. All four candidates advance to the May 4 general election.

Krueger said that the day after the primary, he got a text from Cusick congratulating him on gaining an endorsement from the Lincoln Independent Business Association and getting almost 12,000 votes, even though he had no formal campaign support and is running as an independent.

About an hour later, Krueger said he got another text from Cusick, this time with a proposition: Would he consider dropping out and supporting another independent candidate, Nicki Behmer, who finished second in the primary, as well as Republican John Olsson, who finished first?

According to text messages shown to the Journal Star, Krueger at first said he would think about it, but then said he wanted to stay in the race to possibly get name recognition for future elections.

Cusick wished him luck and told him to keep in touch.

Lincoln Airport terminal project is off the ground with a higher price tag of $54.8M

Krueger admits that he initially didn't like Refior. He was put off by his very direct style and also felt Refior was spreading false information about the airport and the Airport Authority. In fact, in texts to Cusick, he referred to him as a "snake" and a "slimeball."

But he said he's now come to respect him, and they both agree that the board should not levy a property tax to finance a terminal renovation and expansion project.

He said he continued to stew on Cusick's request for a few days afterward, and eventually decided to go public with the information.

"The more I thought about it, the more it upset me because I didn't think it was right," Krueger said. "It essentially just pissed me off."

He said he talked to a couple of people about it, including Refior. That eventually led to a news release this week from LNK Recall, the group that formed last year in an effort to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

In the release, Refior accused the Airport Authority of rushing the terminal expansion plans so members could vote on them before the election.

“The vote for expansion and levy were supposed to be after the election,” Refior said in the release. “It was supposed to have happened after the public voted for new Airport Authority members. The election would have served as a referendum on expansion and funding.”

The board voted unanimously at its March meeting to approve a construction manager at-risk contract with Sampson Construction and to give airport officials the authority to issue up to $56 million in bonds to pay for the project.

The board has signaled its intention to pay for the project by using its property taxing authority for the first time in more than three decades.

No formal vote is needed to levy the property tax, which Cusick said will likely be 1.75 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, or about half the authority's available levy. The board will vote this summer on whether to include money from a levy in its fiscal 2022 budget.

Cusick said the project has been in the works for more than two years, and the existing board members worked hard to come to a consensus on a project they all could support.

The board has levied a property tax only one other time in its history, and that was to pay for the original airport terminal, which is now nearly 50 years old. That tax lasted from 1972-1986.

Airborne command center planes now operating out of Lincoln

Cusick has publicly given his support to Behmer and Olsson, who both say they support the project and a property tax to pay for it.

In texts to Krueger, Cusick said he believed having Refior on the board would be a "nightmare" and also said that Refior would "have the ability to set back our consensus-building on the board (by) 20 years."

John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it's not unusual for current members of elected boards to state their preferences on candidates and even endorse them.

"Asking a particular candidate to drop out is taking that approach to another level, but certainly is not illegal as far as I can see," Hibbing said.

Cusick called the LNK Recall news release a "desperate political move," and he said his initial reaction was to ignore it.

Delta Airlines plans to resume flights in Lincoln

But he said he decided to issue a statement to "set the record straight regarding claims made in the press release to protect the integrity of the (Airport Authority) board and staff."

For one thing, he said Refior's contention that the vote was moved up is false. In fact, the board had planned to vote on the terminal expansion last fall, but design complications and delays related to the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.

"It was never intended that the decision would wait until after a new board was seated," Cusick said.

He also said Refior continues to insist that the Airport Authority will levy a tax of 3-4% to pay for the terminal project, "when he clearly knows otherwise."

Cusick and other board members have gone on the record saying the levy will be about 1.75%.

Refior, for his part, said he sees the dust-up as just an example of "local politics" and isn't surprised by it.

He said he believes Cusick doesn't want him on the board because he won't be a rubber-stamp vote and also because he, like Cusick, is a business owner, "and I'm good with numbers."

But he said he doesn't have any hard feelings about the situation.

"I don't have a problem with any of them. Their opinion is their opinion," Refior said. "That's politics. You can't get along with everybody."

Refior is a financial adviser and owns Always Safe Storage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

