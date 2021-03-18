 Skip to main content
LIBA endorses mix of candidates for City Council, Airport Authority, School Board
A bipartisan mix of candidates in the upcoming city elections received endorsements from the Lincoln Independent Business Association political action committee on Thursday.

LIBA PAC backs Republicans Roy Christensen and Mary Hilton as well as Democrats Bennie Shobe and Tom Beckius, independent Elina Newman and Libertarian Trevor Reilly in the Lincoln City Council primary.

They’re among one dozen candidates vying for three at-large council seats. The top six candidates in the April 6 primary election advance to the May 4 general.

In the Lincoln Airport Authority race, LIBA PAC supports Republican John Olsson and independent Jason Krueger.

Democratic incumbent Kathy Danek landed LIBA PAC's endorsement in the Lincoln Board of Education District 1 race. LIBA PAC did not endorse a candidate in the only other contested school board race, which pits Democratic incumbent Don Mayhew against Republican challenger Michael Patestas.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association represents more than 1,000 businesses. 

