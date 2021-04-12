 Skip to main content
LIBA endorses candidates for general election
LIBA endorses candidates for general election

The Lincoln Independent Business Association political action committee Monday announced its general election endorsements for candidates running for City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Airport Authority.

The LIBA PAC backs Republicans Roy Christensen and Mary Hilton, as well as Democrat Tom Beckius in the May 4 general election for three at-large council seats.

In the Airport Authority race, the PAC supports Republican John Olsson and independent Jason Krueger.

Democratic incumbent Kathy Danek landed the PAC's endorsement in the Board of Education District 1 race. 

The Lincoln Independent Business Association represents more than 1,000 businesses. It says its endorsements reflect candidates who promote the values of LIBA and are consistent in their support for small businesses in the community.

