Age: 51

Occupation: Mayor of Lincoln

Political party: Democrat

Address: 1932 S. 24th St.

Why are you running for mayor?

I care deeply about our community. Lincoln is where my husband and I are raising our children – this is our home. Making this city the best possible home for everyone, a home where anyone can build their lives and livelihoods, has been my focus for more than a decade. We’ve accomplished so much together - Lincoln is a top-ranked city in the country for safety, economic well-being and quality of life. I am running for mayor to keep it that way.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I have over 15 years of experience working in city government to keep our families safe, our infrastructure strong, and our quality of life vibrant. Before voters elected me mayor in 2019, I served on the Lincoln City Council and on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission for six years each. My previous career experience includes management consulting to Fortune 500 companies, budget and policy analysis for local government, and serving as the director of a Boys and Girls Club.

What would your top priorities be as mayor and why?

Public safety has always been my top priority, and I will continue to support our first responders with investments in personnel, equipment and facilities. I will continue to: prioritize investments in our streets and other infrastructure that grow our city; bolster our economy by facilitating Lincoln’s record-setting development and construction activity, supporting local businesses, and investing in job training programs; and make Lincoln the "quality of life capital" with ongoing support for our libraries, parks, pools and trails.

In late 2025 a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for street improvements will expire. Do you support asking voters to approve a similar sales tax to bolster revenue used for street improvements? Why or why not? What other solutions to keeping up with street improvements would you propose?

I support asking voters to decide in 2025. Streets support safety, economic growth and quality of life. I have a proven track record of street investment. My administration proposed and passed a highway allocation bond package adding $25M in street funding. Since taking office in 2019, capital street investment is $211M – the highest for any four-year period in the history of Lincoln. That has built and improved 141 lane miles of residential streets and 123 lane miles of arterial streets.

Do you support floating a bond issue for a new central library downtown? Why or why not?

My administration negotiated the agreement to redevelop the current Pershing Auditorium block. That agreement preserves the city’s right to build a central library on part of the property, if we can secure public support and financing for the project by 2025. With funds in hand to demolish Pershing this year, private development now can move forward and a robust public engagement process will take place to determine a path forward that will create a downtown library worthy of our community.

Candidates have identified public safety priority. How do you define public safety and what would you do to improve or maintain it?

Public safety means investing in services and personnel to protect families, businesses and homes in our community. Since 2019, my administration has added 31 police personnel and increased officer pay to protect our community. We’ve added 28 fire department team members along with 10 replacement fire engines and three new ambulances to provide fast medical and emergency response across Lincoln. Our budgets also include investments in child safety and family health programs along with infrastructure for safe and clean water.

Last year the city leveraged nearly $32 million in tax-increment financing for numerous developments in blighted areas of the city. TIF diverts taxes paid on improved properties to pay for infrastructure improvements and some up-front costs over 15 to 20 years. How aggressively should the city use TIF and why?

TIF is one of the few economic development tools available to cities, so it should be used, but prudently and strategically. The $32 million in TIF invested last year by my administration supported over $377 million in private investment. That is a tremendous return on investment for taxpayers. Not only in terms of new jobs and housing, but also sales tax generated during construction and operations plus future property tax to help fund more city services, growth and improvements.

Since casinos opened in Lincoln and Grand Island, they’ve generated more than $4 million in tax revenue. While the bulk of that goes into a state property tax relief fund, cities and counties where casinos operate split 25% of the gaming tax proceeds. So far, both the city and county have gotten around $100,000 each month and those monthly figures could increase. How should the city spend that money and why?

We are monitoring casino receipts and also their impact on existing keno funds to ensure what is actually available before making specific plans to budget it. Through the budget process, we intend to engage the community on how they would like to invest revenue and/or adjust the tax rate. Addressing any impacts from the casino like additional street and water infrastructure, calls for service from police, fire/medical, or human service programs could be potential uses of these funds.