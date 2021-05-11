Legislature's redistricting committee establishes ground rules

Ahead lie critical decisions on how to shape congressional districts and legislative districts for the next 10 years with major political factors in play.

Maximum population variances that will be considered are 10% for legislative districts and 1% for congressional districts.

"District boundaries shall not be established with the intention of favoring a political party or any other group or person," the resolution states.

"District boundaries which would result in the unlawful dilution of the voting strength of any minority population shall not be established."

The committee will hold a public hearing on its proposed framework next Tuesday at 8 a.m., Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said.

Final census figures, which have been delayed by the pandemic, are expected Aug. 16, setting the stage for the committee to tackle its assignment.

Once the committee has reached a decision on its recommended redistricting boundaries, it will take its proposals on the road to receive public input, Linenan said.

Then, the Legislature will meet in special session to complete its redistricting task.