Legislature's redistricting committee establishes ground rules

The Legislature's redistricting committee embarked on its challenging journey Tuesday with a couple of votes that crossed party lines.
Although Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature is nonpartisan, the task of congressional and legislative redistricting that occurs every 10 years following the federal census inevitably turns partisan — and often bitter.
But not quite yet.
There was some tension in the room as the nine-member special committee met to lay the groundwork for how to proceed, but the split vote on a couple of decisions about elements that will help guide it did not result in strictly partisan divisions.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln attempted to reduce the recommended maximum population deviation factors applied to forming new districts, but his motion was rejected on a 6-3 vote, with Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat, joining the five Republican members of the committee.
Later, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a Republican, joined the four Democratic members of the committee in adding "community of interest" while retaining "prior cores" as factors to be considered in reshaping legislative districts, resulting in a 5-4 vote.
Briese said he believes that "preserving the core of a district is one of the most important aspects" to be considered in redistricting.
Ahead lie critical decisions on how to shape congressional districts and legislative districts for the next 10 years with major political factors in play.
Maximum population variances that will be considered are 10% for legislative districts and 1% for congressional districts.
"District boundaries shall not be established with the intention of favoring a political party or any other group or person," the resolution states.
"District boundaries which would result in the unlawful dilution of the voting strength of any minority population shall not be established."
The committee will hold a public hearing on its proposed framework next Tuesday at 8 a.m., Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said.
Final census figures, which have been delayed by the pandemic, are expected Aug. 16, setting the stage for the committee to tackle its assignment.
Once the committee has reached a decision on its recommended redistricting boundaries, it will take its proposals on the road to receive public input, Linenan said.
Then, the Legislature will meet in special session to complete its redistricting task.
All eyes will be focused on how to draw the new boundary lines for metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, which handed Democratic President Joe Biden one of Nebraska's five electoral votes at the same time that it was reelecting Republican Rep. Don Bacon.
Changes in configuration of the 2nd District will, in turn, impact the boundaries of the other two congressional districts, with western and central Nebraska's huge 3rd District certain to grow even larger in geographic size.
Legislative redistricting will center on decisions that determine whether rural Nebraska loses one or two seats in the 49-member Legislature to reflect population changes as the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex adds a seat or two.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon