Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race

About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races.

But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin.

When Election Commissioner Dave Shively released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning, about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted.

Those included about 3,500 early votes, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots.

Resolution ballots are those that couldn’t be read by the machine for a variety of reasons and need to be tallied by hand; provisional ballots are those filled out by voters who have moved to another residence within the county but haven’t updated their addresses by the deadline, and those who asked for an early ballot but then decided to vote at the polls.

Shively said he hopes to have resolution ballots counted by Tuesday or Wednesday and provisional ballots done by Nov. 18.

Assuming roughly 3,600 votes are added to the final totals, Morfeld, a Democrat, would need to win approximately two-thirds to overtake Condon.

The additional early vote ballots actually widened the gap in some close races, including county assessor, county clerk and two close legislative races.

In Legislative District 26, the 61-vote lead George Dungan had over Russ Barger widened to 179. And in the District 46 race, Danielle Conrad’s 144-vote lead over James Michael Bowers widened to 165.

A Dungan win — his lead is 50.5%-49% — is key for Democrats in blocking Republicans from reaching a 33-vote supermajority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature.

As it stands now, Republicans have secured 32 seats. Both Conrad and Bowers are Democrats.

It's unclear how many of the outstanding ballots are from the legislative districts with tight races.

In the race for county assessor, Dan Nolte's lead over incumbent Rob Ogden increased, with the margin at 50.8%-49.1%. State Sen. Matt Hansen, who is bidding to replace Nolte as county clerk, now leads challenger Kris Beckenbach by a 50.9%-49% margin.

In both races, the margin is nearly 2,000 votes.