The Lancaster County Election Commissioner announced Friday that 20 residential households were accidently left in the wrong voting precinct following redistricting in 2021.
The households should have been moved from 10E01 to 10E10 when redistricting adjusted boundary lines for two precincts near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said
He said the error was corrected for Lincoln's general election, but it allowed eight voters to incorrectly cast ballots in the Lincoln Public School Board District 2 race last week. The error didn't substantially impact the primary results.
Since the error has been corrected and they live in District 5, there will not be a Lincoln School Board race on their ballots next month.
The election office mailed notices of the changes to the 30 voters from the 20 households Thursday. The voters will receive the notices and new voter registration cards in the upcoming week.
Top Journal Star photos for April 2023
Sparks and smoke rise from a the workbench where Lincoln East senior Blake Allen welds together two pieces of metal on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at The Career Academy in Lincoln. Lincoln East senior Blake Allen has been welding large letters to spell out a word. He plans to place the letters around the city for his capstone project at The Career Academy. His project honors a fellow welder and Lincoln East student.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel leave the site of a fire covered in insulation from inside the walls of a mobile home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire, near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and found a mobile home fully engulfed, Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said. One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze, which totally destroyed a mobile home at 342 Alexander Road and caused damage to the exterior of a neighboring unit, which was vacant, Gegg said.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Meg Jackson, Jordan Hasselbalch, Kenna Lehmann, Allison Johnson and one individual who did not give their name (from left) hold a sign that spells out "no bans" outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Groups on either side of the abortion debate rallied at the Capitol as debate began on LB626.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pius X's Reese Kortum (left) dives for second base as the ball flies by Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain during a HAC baseball tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sherman Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Briana DeSanctis poses with her stuffed rucksack at the Husker Bar II on Monday in Brainard. DeSanctis is traveling the American Discovery Trail and aims to be the first solo woman to complete the trip in its entirety. The trail brought her from Delaware before she stopped for a drink and a bite to eat.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Laney Choboy (right) dives to save the ball from hitting the floor as players scrimmage during a volleyball spring practice session on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA ,Journal Star
Nebraska defensive backs line up for drills during practice on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Anna Johansen organizes quarter annuals by type on the opening day for Canoyer Garden Center on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Lincoln. The new shop is the second Canoyer Garden Center in Nebraska. The family-owned business sells a selection of annuals, herbs, houseplants, home décor, and other gardening supplies.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Escher Deal, 7 (right), cracks open an egg filled with pennies into a donation basket alongside Mira Krafka, 6 (left), after an Easter Egg hunt at the Unitarian Church of Lincoln on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Eggs were filled with pennies instead of candy per usual Easter tradition, with the children receiving a lesson about giving back by donating the pennies they retrieve from the egg hunt into three different donation baskets. After donating the pennies, the kids got to choose from a various assortment of prizes. The baskets, which were evenly filled at the end of the prize frenzy, were for OutNebraska, a non-profit pro-LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Center for People in Need, a center aimed at addressing basic needs for low-income households, and Little Free Pantries, a network of Lincoln-based free-food pantries fully provided by donations to combat food insecurity in the community.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Brayden Bouwens (right) makes a save on a Lincoln Southeast shot on goal on Saturday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A more than yearlong campaign by First-Plymouth Church to erase the medical debt of residents in the Near South neighborhood will come to a close this Easter Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
The Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility is photographed by drone on Friday, April 7, 2023. The Water Resource Recovery Facility sits on 51 acres along Salt Creek in the north central section of the City. the treatment facility has a maximum capacity of recovering 28 million gallons per day and on an average day presently recovers about 20 million gallons of water.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Malcolm's Carson Frank waits to bat against Lincoln Christian Thursday at Lincoln Christian High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Pius X's Basil Fulton (lleft,12) and Morgan Armagost (3, Center) fight for position against Lincoln East's Marek Laird (first left, 8), Owen Hunt (right, 6) and Luke Duden (5, far right) during a corner kick in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Children, alongside Ella Bruce (top left), her mom BrieAnna Bruce (first left) and Hai Any Tran (right) vie for Easter eggs tossed into the pool during an Easter egg hunt, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Northeast YMCA in Lincoln.
Those in attendance were able to meet the Easter Bunny and get their toes wet searching the pool for eggs. Participants made sure to bring their swimsuits and pool-friendly baskets. Eggs were exchanged for treats outside the pool.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A Lincoln resident casts a ballot in the city primary election at North Star High School on Tuesday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda runs with the ball during a football practice, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Former Illinois prison director, Rob Jeffreys, is introduced as the new director of Nebraska Department of Correction Services at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, April 3, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast students walk out of class Monday in protest of a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youths.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Michigan's Ellie Sieler (1) slides into home, scoring a run, against Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (right) Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Stars' Mason Marcellus (right) slams Waterloo's Gavin Lindberg into the glass during the first period at the Ice Box on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a shawl dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday at the Indian Center in Lincoln.
The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
