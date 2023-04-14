The Lancaster County Election Commissioner announced Friday that 20 residential households were accidently left in the wrong voting precinct following redistricting in 2021.

The households should have been moved from 10E01 to 10E10 when redistricting adjusted boundary lines for two precincts near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said

He said the error was corrected for Lincoln's general election, but it allowed eight voters to incorrectly cast ballots in the Lincoln Public School Board District 2 race last week. The error didn't substantially impact the primary results.

Since the error has been corrected and they live in District 5, there will not be a Lincoln School Board race on their ballots next month.

The election office mailed notices of the changes to the 30 voters from the 20 households Thursday. The voters will receive the notices and new voter registration cards in the upcoming week.

