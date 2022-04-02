 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County Treasurer

The Lancaster County treasurer, elected for a four-year term, handles all deposits and tax receipts and invests county funds.

The treasurer, who will be paid $112,000 next year, also handles motor vehicle registration, titles and license plates and provides space for driver's license examiners.

Three people are running for Lancaster County Treasurer, two Republicans and one Democrat.

Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln does not face a challenger in the primary. She will automatically advance to face one of the two Republican candidates: Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson, both of Lincoln.

One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…

