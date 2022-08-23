 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lancaster County to mail early vote applications to voters on list

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office mailed early vote request forms Monday to Lancaster County voters on the permanent early vote request list.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to receive a ballot by mail, according to Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

The postcards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St.

A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov

An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

People are also reading…

Medical marijuana initiative petitions fail to make November ballot
Don Walton: Nebraska will take voter photo ID requirement to the ballot
Nebraska GOP criticized for tweet with cartoon depicting oral sex

Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.

Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.

The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots is Oct. 3.

Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
'What does he have to lose?' — Blood challenges Pillen to debate
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump held on to more than 300 classified documents after leaving office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News