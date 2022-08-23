Lancaster County to mail early vote applications to voters on list

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office mailed early vote request forms Monday to Lancaster County voters on the permanent early vote request list.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to receive a ballot by mail, according to Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

The postcards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St.

A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov

An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.

Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.

The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots is Oct. 3.