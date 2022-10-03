The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is the sixth largest law enforcement agency in Nebraska, with an operating budget of approximately $16.4 million.

The office is responsible for enforcing the law in rural areas of the county and in towns and villages without municipal police departments. It employs 84 sworn officers, 22 civilian employees and eight security guards.

The office investigates criminal offenses and traffic accidents, enforces traffic laws and serves as a representative of the county coroner in death investigations.

Other duties include collecting delinquent property taxes, execution of complex court orders, extradition of prisoners from other states, providing security services to county and district courts, serving civil process and warrants and transporting jail prisoners.

The salary for the sheriff in 2023 will be $155,000.

For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and Libertarian Conan Thomas of Hickman.