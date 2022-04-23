Lancaster County sending out voter information cards

Registered voters in Lancaster County can expect to receive new cards with information on their polling place and what districts or subdistricts of various political subdivisions cover where they live.

It is not necessary to bring the cards to your polling place on election day. Instead, the cards are an information source following redistricting that stemmed from the 2020 Census.

The cards include information on your precinct, the polling place for your precinct and the district or subdistrict in which you reside for voting on candidates for Legislature, city council and boards governing counties, school districts, community colleges and natural resource districts.

Voters in Lancaster County with questions should contact the Election Commissioner's office at 402-441-7311.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.