Lancaster County election commissioner to retire in January

Dave Shively, the longest-serving Lancaster County election commissioner in the history of the office, said on Friday he will retire in January.

The governor elected in November will be responsible for appointing Shively’s successor.

Shively has served as the county's top election official since Aug. 18, 1999, when he was first appointed by former Gov. Mike Johanns.

Shively has since been reappointed by Johanns, former Gov. Dave Heineman and Gov. Pete Ricketts to five additional terms. Shively has served longer than any other Lancaster County election commissioner since the office was established in 1947.

Shively said he turned 62 a few weeks ago.

"Sometimes you just feel when the time is right, and I just feel the time is right. I know there is still time to do some other things," he said in a phone interview, although he said he doesn't have any specific plans.

He said the timing gets him through post-election duties and allows the new governor to appoint someone they choose.

By state law, election commissioners in counties with populations over 100,000 are appointed by the governor. In Nebraska those counties are Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster. In some other larger counties, county boards appoint election commissioners but in most of Nebraska's 93 counties, commissioners are elected as office holders also performing other duties.

Before he was appointed election commissioner, Shively worked eight years in former 1st District Congressman Doug Bereuter's office, including on his campaigns.

Shively said he looks forward to conducting the 2022 General Election in November.

“I can’t say thank you enough to my permanent staff and to the large number of seasonal staff that have worked with us to make democracy work here in Lancaster County. Nothing that I have accomplished during my tenure in office would be possible without their commitment and hard work,” he said in a news release.

Shively also expressed his gratitude to the thousands of poll workers who have served during the last 23 years.

“We have outstanding poll workers here in Lancaster County and are very fortunate to have so many volunteer their time and talents each election day,” Shively said.

When Shively leaves office on Jan. 20 he will be retiring with approximately eight months remaining in his current term which is scheduled to end on Sept. 6, 2023.