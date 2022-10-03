The Lancaster County Clerk oversees a broad range of services for county residents. Among them:

The Lancaster County Clerk’s Office oversees a broad range of services for county residents, departments and employees. The office consists of two divisions – records and accounting/payroll – and has a total of 13 employees.

The County Clerk’s Office:

* Assists citizens with filing property valuation protests and other public records.

* Issues marriage, liquor, tobacco and amusement licenses and special event permits.

* Coordinates the publication of legal notices.

* Maintains official county records including meeting agendas/minutes, budgets, resolutions, contracts and policies.

* Attends and records the proceedings of the County Board of Commissioners, County Board of Equalization and County Board of Corrections, in addition to other committees and advisory boards.

* Processes biweekly payroll for 900-plus county employees.

* Calculates levies for various taxing districts.

* Records military discharge documents.

* Reviews and maintains various financial records including claims for payment and fixed assets.

The clerk will earn $108,099 and have a budget of $1.5 million in 2023.

There will be a new officeholder after the election as Dan Nolte, who has served as county clerk since 2006, is not seeking reelection and instead is running for county assessor/register of deeds.

Seeking to replace him are Republican Kris Beckenbach and state Sen. Matt Hansen, a Democrat.