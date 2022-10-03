The Lancaster County Clerk oversees a broad range of services for county residents. Among them:
The Lancaster County Clerk’s Office oversees a broad range of services for county residents, departments and employees. The office consists of two divisions – records and accounting/payroll – and has a total of 13 employees.
The County Clerk’s Office:
* Assists citizens with filing property valuation protests and other public records.
* Issues marriage, liquor, tobacco and amusement licenses and special event permits.
* Coordinates the publication of legal notices.
* Maintains official county records including meeting agendas/minutes, budgets, resolutions, contracts and policies.
* Attends and records the proceedings of the County Board of Commissioners, County Board of Equalization and County Board of Corrections, in addition to other committees and advisory boards.
People are also reading…
* Processes biweekly payroll for 900-plus county employees.
* Calculates levies for various taxing districts.
* Records military discharge documents.
* Reviews and maintains various financial records including claims for payment and fixed assets.
The clerk will earn $108,099 and have a budget of $1.5 million in 2023.
There will be a new officeholder after the election as Dan Nolte, who has served as county clerk since 2006, is not seeking reelection and instead is running for county assessor/register of deeds.
Seeking to replace him are Republican Kris Beckenbach and state Sen. Matt Hansen, a Democrat.