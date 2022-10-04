 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court

Each county in the state has a clerk of the district court performing the administrative duties associated with the court.

Besides being the administrative officer of the court, the clerks of the district courts are responsible for:

* Maintenance of the court's dockets.

* The record keeping of criminal, civil and juvenile cases.

* The record keeping and collection of child support and other support payments.

* Processing judgments.

The clerk will be paid $114,544 in 2023 and manage an operating budget of $2.1 million.

The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the city ombudsman for 23 years.

