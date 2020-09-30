Kate Bolz says health care on the ballot in her congressional race

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz said Wednesday that "health care is on the ballot" in this year's 1st District House race and "I'm the candidate who has your back on health care."
Bolz, who is challenging Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, addressed a rally on the north steps of the state Capitol, suggesting that Nebraskans need an advocate in Congress who will fight for health care coverage as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider a legal challenge that could wipe out the Affordable Care Act.
Some 768,000 Nebraskans have a preexisting health condition, Bolz said, while 234,000 Nebraskans currently receive their health care coverage through former President Barack Obama's endangered health care law.
Ninety thousand Nebraskans may qualify for the Medicaid expansion coverage that will begin Thursday following approval by Nebraska voters in 2018, she said.
Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, supported the expansion proposal following failed efforts to expand coverage through legislative action.
If the Supreme Court throws out the Affordable Care Act and its coverage of preexisting conditions, Bolz said "we will need to rebuild a program and I'm the candidate who has your back."
The people are "going to need advocates" in Congress to take up the cause and help protect "the health and well-being of family, friends and neighbors," she said.
