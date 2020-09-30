 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kate Bolz says health care on the ballot in her congressional race
View Comments
editor's pick

Kate Bolz says health care on the ballot in her congressional race

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz said Wednesday that "health care is on the ballot" in this year's 1st District House race and "I'm the candidate who has your back on health care."

Bolz, who is challenging Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, addressed a rally on the north steps of the state Capitol, suggesting that Nebraskans need an advocate in Congress who will fight for health care coverage as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider a legal challenge that could wipe out the Affordable Care Act.

Some 768,000 Nebraskans have a preexisting health condition, Bolz said, while 234,000 Nebraskans currently receive their health care coverage through former President Barack Obama's endangered health care law.

Kate Bolz

Bolz

Ninety thousand Nebraskans may qualify for the Medicaid expansion coverage that will begin Thursday following approval by Nebraska voters in 2018, she said.

Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, supported the expansion proposal following failed efforts to expand coverage through legislative action.

'He says crazy stuff': Sasse, other Republicans dismiss Trump comments on transfer of power

If the Supreme Court throws out the Affordable Care Act and its coverage of preexisting conditions, Bolz said "we will need to rebuild a program and I'm the candidate who has your back."

The people are "going to need advocates" in Congress to take up the cause and help protect "the health and well-being of family, friends and neighbors," she said. 

Joining hands to fight ALS and the ticking clock

The Journal Star's Voter's Guide

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News