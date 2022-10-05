Journal Star Voter's Guide available; early voting ballots in the mail

The Journal Star's Voter's Guide is available online just as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office has begun mailing early voting ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.

Before each election, the Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek. Those answers, and the Journal Star Editorial Board's interviews with some of the candidates, seek to provide readers with information about state and local races.

The print edition of the Voter's Guide will be in the paper Oct. 19, but it is available now for early voters, who should receive their ballots by the end of this week if they had requested them.

Election Commissioner Dave Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

An early ballot request form is on the Election Commissioner’s website. Those requests must be received by Oct. 28.

Voters can also cast an early ballot in person at the election office, 601 N. 46th St., beginning next Tuesday. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The election office can answer questions at 402-441-7311.