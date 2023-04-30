James Michael Bowers, elected to represent the northeast part of Lincoln where he’s lived his whole life, got a crash course in leadership less than a year into his first term.

“I had to get very comfortable very quickly with sticking to my values and doing what’s right,” said Bowers of the challenges he and other city leaders faced when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Making difficult — and controversial — decisions to help the city and its citizens navigate an unprecedented global event made him realize what the council could do to help people.

“I really believe that we need to make sure that our council continues to use their ability to deliver for the community,” he said.

Bowers, 34, a Democrat, faces Republican Taylor Wyatt for the District 1 seat. He beat Wyatt in a tight primary race, as he did when four years ago when both he and Wyatt ran against each other.

Lincoln has a strong mayor form of government, but the council can and should still set its own priorities and agendas, Bowers believes.

“As Lincoln grows, as our city changes, people are expecting more out of their council members,” he said. “And so I want to have a council that continues to pass ordinances and initiatives, that sets the priorities, sets the agenda and really impacts the community."

The council passed several ordinances during the pandemic to help people and businesses, such as an ordinance to encourage the city to do business with small, local businesses by removing the requirement that the city take the lowest bid on small contracts, he said.

Bowers is proud of a number of ordinances he initiated.

Among those was allowing pawn shops to be open on Sundays, and one that allowed employees to play keno at the businesses where they worked when they were off-duty, and one that allowed bars to have sidewalk cafes.

All of those ordinances had something in common.

“Each of those came up because someone from the community reached out,” he said, and they were relatively small changes that helped businesses succeed.

He’s especially proud of money he convinced his fellow council members to add to the budget to help fund an all-inclusive playground in northeast Lincoln.

A mom with a son with autism and the president of the Family Autism Network reached out to him, and putting money in the budget led to a process that will, ultimately, put all-inclusive playgrounds in the four quadrants of the city — starting with one in Mahoney Park.

Bowers, raised in Havelock by a single mom, was first inspired to pursue a career in which he helped people when he was volunteering at the Northeast Family Center in high school. He went on to earn both undergraduate and master’s degrees in social work.

He began thinking about public service when the state tried to privatize child welfare and he was working for one of the lead agencies that filed for bankruptcy. He was among a group that went to the Capitol to rally to let people know what was happening — and thought that if he didn’t like the system, why not become someone who helps create it.

In 2014 he ran for the Legislature against Adam Morfeld. He lost that race, then decided to run for City Council in 2019 and won. He lost a bid for the Legislature in November, and decided to run for re-election to City Council.

He’s worked for Child Guidance Center, Bryan Health and with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. He was a social worker for Lincoln Public Schools and now has a private practice.

It’s important to make Lincoln a place where people want to live and raise their families, he said. Public safety is important, as are good roads — and making sure people have a voice in how the city runs.

“Where folks can see opportunities to not only grow their business but then to be involved in their city and to have access to how things are done,” he said.