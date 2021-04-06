It's Election Day: Voters to narrow choices in Lincoln City Council races

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All four candidates in the Lincoln Airport Authority race will move on, with the top two elected in the May 4 general election. The four candidates are Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger, John S. Olsson and Tracy L. Refior.

Polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those planning to vote in person. You can find information about your polling location by visiting the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s website or by calling 402-441-7311.

Polling places will follow the same protocols as in last year's elections. Voters are asked to wear masks and social distance, Shively said. Poll workers will have sanitary wipes and spray to wipe down booths and voters will be given pens to keep to fill out their ballots.

Early-vote, or mail-in ballots need to be taken to the election commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., before 8 p.m. The drop box is on the north side of the building. Drop boxes at the libraries are not available on Election Day. Ballots should not be taken to polling sites.

Early ballots should not be mailed because they won’t reach the county election office in time. Postmarks don’t count.