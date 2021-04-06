It's Election Day: Voters to narrow choices in Lincoln City Council races

Voters in Lincoln will head to the polls Tuesday to determine which six candidates in a crowded City Council field will advance to the city’s May 4 general election.
The at-large council race features 12 candidates vying for three seats; the top six vote-getters will advance.
The three incumbents -- Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sandra Washington -- are in the race. Challengers are Mary Hilton, Aurang Zeb, Elina V. Newman, Joseph Swanson, Maggie Mae Squires, Tom Beckius, Eric Burling, Trevor Reilly and Peter Kolozsy.
Other races on Tuesday's ballot are the Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority.
Lancaster Election Commissioner Dave Shively expects about 25% voter turnout, or around 40,000 voters on Tuesday. That compares to 31% turnout in the 2019 city primary election when there was a mayoral race on the ballot.
Shively said 26,000 ballots have already been returned by early voters.
Two of the four school board races are competitive, but only one candidate will be eliminated in the District 1 race, where three women want to represent northeast Lincoln. Political newcomers Colette Yellow Robe and Christina Campbell are challenging incumbent Kathy Danek.
All the candidates in the other three districts will advance. District 7 board member Don Mayhew faces challenger Michael Patestas to represent southwest Lincoln. Incumbent board members Lanny Boswell, who represents District 5, and Barb Baier, who represents District 3, face no challengers in their reelection bids.
All four candidates in the Lincoln Airport Authority race will move on, with the top two elected in the May 4 general election. The four candidates are Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger, John S. Olsson and Tracy L. Refior.
Polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those planning to vote in person. You can find information about your polling location by visiting the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s website or by calling 402-441-7311.
Polling places will follow the same protocols as in last year's elections. Voters are asked to wear masks and social distance, Shively said. Poll workers will have sanitary wipes and spray to wipe down booths and voters will be given pens to keep to fill out their ballots.
Early-vote, or mail-in ballots need to be taken to the election commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., before 8 p.m. The drop box is on the north side of the building. Drop boxes at the libraries are not available on Election Day. Ballots should not be taken to polling sites.
Early ballots should not be mailed because they won’t reach the county election office in time. Postmarks don’t count.
Preliminary vote tallies will begin being released at 8 p.m. Check JournalStar.com for results.
Voter's Guide: Lincoln city primary election on April 6
The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates in three races that will appear on the April 6 primary ballot. Read the responses from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.
