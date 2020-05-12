It's Election Day: Here's your guide to casting your ballot (if you haven't already)

* Provisional ballot: If you lost your ballot or didn't receive an early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote a provisional ballot. You can go to the Election Office, 602 N. 46th St., and get a replacement. Or, go to your polling place to vote and your ballot will be counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast for you.

* Campaigning prohibited: Buttons, stickers and campaign T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided the property does not include where the polling place is located.

* Stay healthy: To protect voters and poll workers, maintain the proper 6 feet of distance from others.

Other precautions:

* Masks will be available if you do not have one.

* You will be given a black pen to mark your ballot and you will keep it.

* Voting booths and ballot sleeves will be wiped down after each voter is finished.

* Finally, remember many poll workers are new this year. Be patient and be sure to thank them for their service.