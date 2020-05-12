It's Election Day: Here's your guide to casting your ballot (if you haven't already)

It's Election Day. Here's what you need to know if you haven't yet returned your ballot or if you are headed to the polls.
VOTING IN PERSON
* Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
* Polling sites: Be sure to check where you need to vote. Because of the coronavirus, some polling sites have been moved. Check the location by calling your county's election office (402-441-7311 in Lancaster County) or logging onto the Secretary of State's website.
* Change of address: If you have moved within your county, but have not updated your voter registration, you can still vote. You will need to go to your new precinct in order to obtain a provisional ballot.
* Be informed: To educate yourself about the candidates and issues on the ballot and view a sample ballot, check out the Journal Star's Voter's Guide at JournalStar.com.
* Need extra assistance: If you need special accommodations or help at your polling site, let the poll worker know. Curbside help is available for those who have difficulty walking or use assistive devices.
* Provisional ballot: If you lost your ballot or didn't receive an early ballot by Election Day, you can still vote a provisional ballot. You can go to the Election Office, 602 N. 46th St., and get a replacement. Or, go to your polling place to vote and your ballot will be counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast for you.
* Campaigning prohibited: Buttons, stickers and campaign T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided the property does not include where the polling place is located.
* Stay healthy: To protect voters and poll workers, maintain the proper 6 feet of distance from others.
Other precautions:
* Masks will be available if you do not have one.
* You will be given a black pen to mark your ballot and you will keep it.
* Voting booths and ballot sleeves will be wiped down after each voter is finished.
* Finally, remember many poll workers are new this year. Be patient and be sure to thank them for their service.
VOTING BY MAIL
* You can check the status of your ballot on the Secretary of State's website by entering your registration information.
* If you haven't mailed your ballot back, drop it off in the secure vote box on the north side of the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office, 601 N. 46th St. Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. Postmarks do not count. And early ballots cannot be turned in at the polls.
Once you’ve done your civic duty, it’s time to sit back and watch for the results, which will be posted beginning at 8 p.m. on both the Secretary of State's and Lancaster County Election Commissioner's website. Or follow the Journal Star's election coverage @JournalStar.com.
