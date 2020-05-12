In-person voters scarce in Lincoln as pandemic pushes many to vote early

Plante said hearing from friends about putting their ballots in the mail made her suspect there wouldn't be many people — if any — when she planned to vote.

"I always try to go in the morning, because even on regular days there's not many people there," she said.

Across town at Saratoga Elementary School in southwest Lincoln, another substitute polling place after Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was ruled out for the primary, Romeo Guerra said about a dozen voters had trickled in before 10:30 a.m.

"It's just been one at a time," he said. "Everybody's been able to find us so far, we haven't had any concerns."

Guerra, an election worker for more than 15 years, said he did not have any hesitation about working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county election commission clearly communicated the process and the safety precautions that would be in place on Election Day, he said, which instilled confidence.

He added moving the precinct to the gym at Saratoga — a second precinct that usually voted at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was moved elsewhere — actually provided more space.

"There are so many safeguards in place to mitigate any concerns anyone may have," Guerra said.