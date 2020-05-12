In-person voters scarce in Lincoln as pandemic pushes many to vote early

Three people were waiting for the doors to open at Culler Middle School at 8 a.m. sharp Tuesday when voting began at Precinct 11E-1. A fourth showed up soon after.
"That was our rush," said precinct inspector Bob Peterson, a veteran election worker of 20 years. "These guys got them through. They can handle a rush."
Turnout was expected to be anemic at Lancaster County's 199 precincts on Election Day, according to Election Commissioner Dave Shively, who anticipated roughly 10,000 voters would go to the polls, averaging out to about 50 voters per site.
"It was pretty light turnout from what we understand," he said Tuesday shortly before polling places closed at 8 p.m. "I think things went kind of the way we hoped they would."
Overall turnout for the 2020 primary election, driven largely by early voting done through the mail, exceeded 32% in Lancaster County.
Tuesday's numbers put this year's primary behind the 40% turnout in 2010, when Pinnacle Bank Arena was on the ballot, as well as the 35.5% turnout in 2006, but ahead of the 28.8% turnout in 2014 and the 25% return four years ago.
Despite the worries over COVID-19, Shively said the participation in this year's primary was "kind of extraordinary," even if the scene at several polling places Tuesday didn't make it look that way.
Following Lincoln Public Schools' decision to end classes weeks ago, there was ample parking and a serene setting at the Culler polling site in central Lincoln. But by 10 a.m., only seven voters had cast ballots, about one-third as many as Peterson said was usual.
Even with the low in-person turnout, the staff of four was ready. Blue masking tape marked the 6-foot social distancing guidelines if a line formed. Hand sanitizing stations and masks were available at the door.
Voters were given their own pen to use, from signing in to completing their ballot. When they finished, poll workers moved to diligently disinfectant each voting booth and ballot sleeve.
It was a lot of effort to ensure voters who wanted to vote in person felt safe, Peterson said: "To me, they are doing the patriotic thing; they are doing the right thing."
To the east on Vine Street at the Bethany Park shelter, a new site after a precinct was moved from the Gateway Vista senior living center, a supervisor said turnout was slower than normal.
Donning a colorful mask as she prepared to enter her precinct site, Kaelee Plante said she missed the deadline to request an early ballot — 498,000 registered voters in Nebraska received vote-by-mail ballots this cycle — but still wanted to perform her civic duty.
Plante said hearing from friends about putting their ballots in the mail made her suspect there wouldn't be many people — if any — when she planned to vote.
"I always try to go in the morning, because even on regular days there's not many people there," she said.
Across town at Saratoga Elementary School in southwest Lincoln, another substitute polling place after Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was ruled out for the primary, Romeo Guerra said about a dozen voters had trickled in before 10:30 a.m.
"It's just been one at a time," he said. "Everybody's been able to find us so far, we haven't had any concerns."
Guerra, an election worker for more than 15 years, said he did not have any hesitation about working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county election commission clearly communicated the process and the safety precautions that would be in place on Election Day, he said, which instilled confidence.
He added moving the precinct to the gym at Saratoga — a second precinct that usually voted at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was moved elsewhere — actually provided more space.
Your guide to Lincoln-area and state races that will appear on the May 12 primary election ballot. Click on a race name to view candidates and…
"There are so many safeguards in place to mitigate any concerns anyone may have," Guerra said.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen, overseeing his first statewide election since taking office in 2019, said while Nebraskans are naturally more inclined to vote in person, they easily adapted to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic and opted to vote by mail.
Still, he said, the state wanted to support all voters in the primary election.
"We knew we wanted to provide an opportunity for Nebraska voters to vote early and we were able to do that," he said. "The voters responded by voting early and in unprecedented numbers, but we also wanted to give them a choice to vote at the polls if they wished to do so.
"I believe we have accomplished that today."
Statewide, election officials received more than 400,000 completed early mail-in ballots, surpassing the all-time primary high of 413,000 votes in 1972. By comparison, there were 313,000 ballots cast in the state's May 2016 primary.
Peterson said while it's generally understood that most voters participated by mail in this cycle, keeping the polling place open was the right thing to do.
"If we would have just one voter, it still would have been totally worth it," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.