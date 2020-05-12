In-person voters scarce at Lincoln precincts as pandemic moves primary to mail

Three people were waiting in line when precinct 11E-1 at Culler Middle School opened to voters at 8 a.m. A fourth showed up soon after.
"That was our rush," said Bob Peterson, the precinct's inspector and an election worker since 2000. "These guys got them through. They can handle a rush."
Election Commissioner Dave Shively said he expected in-person turnout at the 199 precincts across Lincoln in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic to be anemic.
More than 70% of voters in the county who had requested a mail-in ballot returned it to the election commission by late last week, Shively said, adding he anticipated only about 10,000 voters to journey to their polling locations for the primary.
Even with no middle school students switching classes, ample parking and personal protective equipment available, only seven voters had cast ballots at Culler in central Lincoln -- about one-third as many as Peterson said the precinct would normally see by 10 a.m.
The staff of four was ready, however. Blue masking tape was stuck to the floor every 6 feet to help voters observe the proper social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations and masks were available at the door.
Voters get their own pen to mark their ballots, and after voting, staff diligently disinfect stations as well as the sleeves used to feed the ballots into a steel box.
Peterson said the precinct wants to do everything it can to ensure voters who do come to vote in person feel safe.
"To me, they are doing the patriotic thing; they are doing the right thing," he said.
A mile to the east, at the Bethany Park shelter, a substitute location after the Lancaster County Election Commission moved the precinct from the Gateway Vista senior living center, turnout was slower than normal, a supervisor said.
Wearing a colorful mask, Kaelee Plante, who arrived at Bethany Park before 10 a.m., said she missed the deadline to request a mail-in ballot but still wanted to perform her civic duty.
With many of her friends having voted by mail, Plante said she planned a time to go when she suspected there wouldn't be many people -- if any -- at her precinct.
"I always try to go in the morning, because even on regular days there's not many people there," she said.
Across town at Saratoga Elementary, a substitute polling place after Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was ruled out for the primary, Romeo Guerra said about a dozen voters had trickled in before 10:30 a.m.
"It's just been one at a time," he said. "Everybody's been able to find us so far, we haven't had any concerns."
Guerra, an election worker for more than 15 years, said he did not have any hesitation about working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county election commission clearly communicated the process and the the safety precautions that would be in place on Election Day, he said, which instilled confidence.
He added moving the precinct to the gym at Saratoga -- a second precinct that usually voted at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was moved elsewhere -- actually provided more space.
"There are so many safeguards in place to mitigate any concerns anyone may have," Guerra said.
Pollworkers anticipate small rushes from voters seeking to cast a ballot in person at noon and after work.
Meanwhile, mail-in ballots can be returned to the drop box on the north side of the Election Commission Office at 601 N. 46th St. through 8 p.m.
Peterson said while it's generally understood that most voters participated by mail in this cycle, keeping the polling place open was the right thing to do.
"If we would have just one voter, it still would have been totally worth it," he said.
