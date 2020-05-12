In-person voters scarce at Lincoln precincts as pandemic moves primary to mail

Peterson said the precinct wants to do everything it can to ensure voters who do come to vote in person feel safe.

"To me, they are doing the patriotic thing; they are doing the right thing," he said.

A mile to the east, at the Bethany Park shelter, a substitute location after the Lancaster County Election Commission moved the precinct from the Gateway Vista senior living center, turnout was slower than normal, a supervisor said.

Wearing a colorful mask, Kaelee Plante, who arrived at Bethany Park before 10 a.m., said she missed the deadline to request a mail-in ballot but still wanted to perform her civic duty.

With many of her friends having voted by mail, Plante said she planned a time to go when she suspected there wouldn't be many people -- if any -- at her precinct.

"I always try to go in the morning, because even on regular days there's not many people there," she said.

Across town at Saratoga Elementary, a substitute polling place after Lancaster Rehabilitation Center was ruled out for the primary, Romeo Guerra said about a dozen voters had trickled in before 10:30 a.m.

"It's just been one at a time," he said. "Everybody's been able to find us so far, we haven't had any concerns."