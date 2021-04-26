 Skip to main content
Hours extended for early in-person voting in Lancaster County
Hours extended for early in-person voting in Lancaster County

  • Updated
Election logo 2020

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the city's May 4 general election.

The Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. will be open during the following times through May 3:

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9-11 a.m.

Monday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those with questions are asked to call the Election Office at 402-441-7311.

