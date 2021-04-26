Hours extended for early in-person voting in Lancaster County

Lincoln Journal Star
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the city's May 4 general election.
The Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. will be open during the following times through May 3:
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 9-11 a.m.
Monday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those with questions are asked to call the Election Office at 402-441-7311.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.