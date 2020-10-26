 Skip to main content
Hours extended for early in-person voting in Lancaster County
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

The Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. in Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday through Nov. 2:

Some Nebraska voter registration errors corrected; officials will scan for more after election

* Tuesday through Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

* Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

* Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon.

* Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those with questions are asked to call the Election Office at 402-441-7311.

Intense battle underway between Trump, Biden for Omaha district's electoral vote
'They're not going to stop us' -- medical marijuana advocates push forward

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

Nebraska Legislature
Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

Lancaster County Board

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

Nebraska State Board of Education

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

