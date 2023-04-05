State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday she is resigning from the Legislature to concentrate on her mayoral campaign.

“I’m going all in on this race, spending full time running for mayor of Lincoln,” Geist said in a video message she sent to supporters, asking for them to volunteer or donate to the campaign.

“We have only four more weeks to go. We’re going to take this city. We’re going to make Lincoln a better, safer, more affordable city for everyone,” she said.

Geist said she will step down on Thursday, and had let both the governor and clerk of the Legislature know of her plans.

Geist, a Republican, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

She came in second in Tuesday’s primary, with 34% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 49%. Stan Parker, the other Republican running, trailed with 17% of the vote.

If you assume at least some of the votes for Parker go to Geist in the general election, it will be a much closer race.

Geist got 17,536 votes and Parker got 8,987 for a total of 26,523. Gaylor Baird got 25,164 votes. But as of Wednesday there were still 5,500 early votes still to be counted, and the mayor received about two of every three early votes that have already been counted.

The general election is May 2.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 17,536 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 25,164 Stan Parker Republican 8,987 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,254 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,397 2 Tom Duden Republican 6,518 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 4,734 2 Thein Chu Democrat 1,798 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,058 3 Elina Newman NP 4,216 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,106 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,273 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,655 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,004 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,340 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 21,271 Chris Hove Republican 15,776 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 10,288 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,385 Sammy Luci Republican 8,269 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,695 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 3,998 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,325 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,530 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,540 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,855