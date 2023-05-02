Incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's big lead over challenger Suzanne Geist narrowed slightly as the first batch of Election Day votes came in.
As was the case in the primary election, Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, won a significant portion of early ballots, which were the first results reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.
She received 20,582 early votes, compared to 11,413 for Geist, a Republican former state senator.
But Geist closed the gap somewhat, beating Gaylor Baird 4,648 to 4,100 in Election Day ballots counted as of 9:10 p.m.
In other races, City Councilman James Michael Bowers, the only incumbent seeking reelection to the council, held onto a lead in the District 1 race over challenger Taylor Wyatt, although the gap narrowed considerably.
In District 2, Tom Duden also closed the gap on Bailey Feit, who maintained a lead in the race.
Justin Carlson extended his comfortable lead over Elina Newman in District 3, and Brodey Weber also grew his lead over Wayne Reinwald in District 4.
In races for the Lincoln Board of Education, Piyush Srivastav saw his early lead over Emmy Pollen in the race to replace Connie Duncan in District 2 narrow somewhat, while incumbents Annie Mumgaard in District 4 and Bob Rauner in District 6 widened their leads.
In the race for two open Lincoln Airport Authority seats, Chris Stokes widened his lead, while Chris Hove moved into second place, passing Vanessa Emlich. Nathan Janulewicz remained in fourth place.
Live results: Lincoln 2023 General Election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|16,061
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|24,682
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|4,830
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|5,741
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|7,036
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|7,537
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|2,884
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|5,675
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|3,185
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|1,762
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|18,354
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|15,477
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|13,458
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|15,150
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|4,218
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|2,459
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|1,986
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|1,031
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|5,516
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|2,890
