Incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's big lead over challenger Suzanne Geist narrowed slightly as the first batch of Election Day votes came in.

As was the case in the primary election, Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, won a significant portion of early ballots, which were the first results reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

She received 20,582 early votes, compared to 11,413 for Geist, a Republican former state senator.

But Geist closed the gap somewhat, beating Gaylor Baird 4,648 to 4,100 in Election Day ballots counted as of 9:10 p.m.

In other races, City Councilman James Michael Bowers, the only incumbent seeking reelection to the council, held onto a lead in the District 1 race over challenger Taylor Wyatt, although the gap narrowed considerably.

In District 2, Tom Duden also closed the gap on Bailey Feit, who maintained a lead in the race.

Justin Carlson extended his comfortable lead over Elina Newman in District 3, and Brodey Weber also grew his lead over Wayne Reinwald in District 4.

In races for the Lincoln Board of Education, Piyush Srivastav saw his early lead over Emmy Pollen in the race to replace Connie Duncan in District 2 narrow somewhat, while incumbents Annie Mumgaard in District 4 and Bob Rauner in District 6 widened their leads.

In the race for two open Lincoln Airport Authority seats, Chris Stokes widened his lead, while Chris Hove moved into second place, passing Vanessa Emlich. Nathan Janulewicz remained in fourth place.

Live results: Lincoln 2023 General Election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 16,061 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 24,682 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 4,830 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,741 2 Tom Duden Republican 7,036 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 7,537 3 Elina Newman NP 2,884 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 5,675 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 3,185 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 1,762 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 18,354 Chris Hove Republican 15,477 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 13,458 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,150 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,218 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 2,459 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 1,986 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,031 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,516 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,890