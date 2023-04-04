Leirion Gaylor Baird had a huge lead in Lincoln's mayoral race in early results Tuesday night.

The Democratic incumbent had more than 17,000 votes as of about 9:10 p.m., which included more than 23,000 early votes as well as about 8,300 votes from election day voting.

Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist was a distant second with just under 9,800 votes. Stan Parker, another Republican candidate, had fewer than 4,700 votes and was headed for elimination.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said Monday that he expected more early ballots this year than votes cast in person, which would be the reversal of recent trends that typically involve about 60% of people voting in person and 40% voting by early ballot.

Wiltgen also predicted a 35% turnout, which would be higher than normal. Turnout in the 2019 city primary -- the last time there was a mayoral race -- was about 31%. In 2015, it was less than 24%, and in 2011, it was 13.7%.

In early results from other contested races, Bailey Feit and Tom Duden were leading in City Council District 2, while Wayne Reinwald and Brodey Weber were the top early vote-getters in District 4. Both of those district races did not feature an incumbent.

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter, followed by Vanessa Emlich, Chris Hove and Nathan Janulewicz. Sammy Luci was in fifth place and was in line to be eliminated.

In the two other City Council races and in all three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 17,536 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 25,164 Stan Parker Republican 8,987 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,254 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,397 2 Tom Duden Republican 6,518 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 4,734 2 Thein Chu Democrat 1,798 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,058 3 Elina Newman NP 4,216 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,106 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,273 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,655 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,004 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,340 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 21,271 Chris Hove Republican 15,776 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 10,288 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,385 Sammy Luci Republican 8,269 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,695 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 3,998 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,325 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,530 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,540 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,855