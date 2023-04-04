Leirion Gaylor Baird had a huge lead in Lincoln's mayoral race in early results Tuesday night.
The Democratic incumbent had more than 17,000 votes as of about 9:10 p.m., which included more than 23,000 early votes as well as about 8,300 votes from election day voting.
Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist was a distant second with just under 9,800 votes. Stan Parker, another Republican candidate, had fewer than 4,700 votes and was headed for elimination.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said Monday that he expected more early ballots this year than votes cast in person, which would be the reversal of recent trends that typically involve about 60% of people voting in person and 40% voting by early ballot.
Wiltgen also predicted a 35% turnout, which would be higher than normal. Turnout in the 2019 city primary -- the last time there was a mayoral race -- was about 31%. In 2015, it was less than 24%, and in 2011, it was 13.7%.
People are also reading…
In early results from other contested races, Bailey Feit and Tom Duden were leading in City Council District 2, while Wayne Reinwald and Brodey Weber were the top early vote-getters in District 4. Both of those district races did not feature an incumbent.
In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter, followed by Vanessa Emlich, Chris Hove and Nathan Janulewicz. Sammy Luci was in fifth place and was in line to be eliminated.
In the two other City Council races and in all three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election.
Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election
Lincoln Mayor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Suzanne Geist
|Republican
|17,536
|Leirion Gaylor Baird (I)
|Democrat
|25,164
|Stan Parker
|Republican
|8,987
Lincoln City Council
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Taylor Wyatt
|Republican
|5,254
|1
|James Michael Bowers (I)
|Democrat
|5,397
|2
|Tom Duden
|Republican
|6,518
|2
|Bailey Feit
|Democrat
|4,734
|2
|Thein Chu
|Democrat
|1,798
|2
|Peter Katt
|Republican
|4,058
|3
|Elina Newman
|NP
|4,216
|3
|Justin Carlson
|Democrat
|7,106
|4
|Kay Siebler
|Democrat
|1,273
|4
|Maggie Mae Squires
|Democrat
|1,655
|4
|Brodey B. Weber
|Democrat
|2,004
|4
|Wayne Reinwald
|Republican
|2,340
Lincoln Airport Authority
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chris Stokes
|Republican
|21,271
|Chris Hove
|Republican
|15,776
|Nathan Janulewicz
|Democrat
|10,288
|Vanessa Emlich
|Democrat
|15,385
|Sammy Luci
|Republican
|8,269
Lincoln Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|2
|Piyush Srivastav
|Democrat
|4,695
|2
|Emmy Pollen
|Republican
|3,998
|4
|Annie Mumgaard (I)
|Democrat
|2,325
|4
|Alaina Brouillette
|Republican
|1,530
|6
|Bob Rauner (I)
|NP
|5,540
|6
|Richard R. Aldag IV
|Republican
|2,855
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.