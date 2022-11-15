Gap between Condon, Morfeld narrows but remains outside automatic recount margin in Lancaster County race

Another batch of votes counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t change who leads in the remaining tight general election races.

The approximately 1,500 resolution ballots — those that couldn’t be read by vote-counting machines and had to be hand-counted — narrowed one race and extended the leads of two others when added to the earlier totals.

The new votes trimmed Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s lead over his challenger, Sen. Adam Morfeld, by about 120 votes.

Condon has 55,880 votes to Morfeld’s 54,839, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Lancaster County Election Commission said.

That’s about a 50.4%-49.5% margin.

According to the Election Commission, about 220 resolution ballots cast on Election Day, as well as 1,850 provisional ballots, are left to count later this week.

Morfeld would need to receive about 75% of the remaining votes to flip the race, and it would take a solid majority just to get the race within the margin needed under state law to trigger an automatic recount.

State statute says an automatic recall takes place if any race is separated by a margin of “1% or less of the votes received by the candidate who received the highest number of votes for the office” in a race where more than 500 votes are cast.

As of Tuesday, the margin that would trigger an automatic recount in the Lancaster County attorney race stood at 558 votes. The separation stands at 1,041 votes, down from the previous 1,162-vote margin.

Losing candidates can request a recount at their own expense, under state law. Morfeld, reached Tuesday, said he did not intend to seek a recount if the race remains outside of the margin that triggers an automatic recount.

The leads in two tight Lincoln-area legislative races also widened somewhat after the latest batch of votes were counted.

In District 26 representing northeast Lincoln, George Dungan III extended his lead over Russ Barger from 179 to 185 votes. Dungan’s vote total stands at 5,821 to Barger’s 5,636, or a 50.5%-48.9% split.

The officially nonpartisan race pits Dungan, a Democrat, against Barger, a Republican seeking to flip the seat and push the number of GOP members of the state legislature to 33, the number needed to overcome any filibuster.

For the District 46 seat that represents north Lincoln, Danielle Conrad’s lead over James Michael Bowers widened from 165 to 174 votes in the latest count. That marks a 50.4% to 47.6% split.

Both candidates are Democrats.

In other tight races, the latest results extended the leads for Dan Nolte in the race for county assessor (50.9%-49%) and Sen. Matt Hansen in the race for county clerk (51%-48.9%).

Tuesday also marked the first time names accompanied results for the District 4 seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors.

After the death of the only candidate earlier this year, a pair of write-in candidates sought election to the SCC board representing a swath of central Lincoln and a portion of western Lancaster County.

Carina McCormick, who launched a late write-in bid for the seat, had 871 votes in Tuesday’s total to Dick LeBlanc’s 357 votes. LeBlanc was appointed to finish James Garver’s term on the board.

Nearly 2,800 votes were cast for other write-in candidates, according to Tuesday’s results.