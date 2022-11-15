Gap between Condon, Morfeld narrows but remains outside automatic recount margin in Lancaster County race

Another batch of votes counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t change who leads in the remaining tight general election races.
The approximately 1,500 resolution ballots — those that couldn’t be read by vote-counting machines and had to be hand-counted — narrowed one race and extended the leads of two others when added to the earlier totals.
The new votes trimmed Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s lead over his challenger, Sen. Adam Morfeld, by about 120 votes.
Condon has 55,880 votes to Morfeld’s 54,839, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Lancaster County Election Commission said.
That’s about a 50.4%-49.5% margin.
According to the Election Commission, about 220 resolution ballots cast on Election Day, as well as 1,850 provisional ballots, are left to count later this week.
Morfeld would need to receive about 75% of the remaining votes to flip the race, and it would take a solid majority just to get the race within the margin needed under state law to trigger an automatic recount.
State statute says an automatic recall takes place if any race is separated by a margin of “1% or less of the votes received by the candidate who received the highest number of votes for the office” in a race where more than 500 votes are cast.
As of Tuesday, the margin that would trigger an automatic recount in the Lancaster County attorney race stood at 558 votes. The separation stands at 1,041 votes, down from the previous 1,162-vote margin.
Losing candidates can request a recount at their own expense, under state law. Morfeld, reached Tuesday, said he did not intend to seek a recount if the race remains outside of the margin that triggers an automatic recount.
The leads in two tight Lincoln-area legislative races also widened somewhat after the latest batch of votes were counted.
In District 26 representing northeast Lincoln, George Dungan III extended his lead over Russ Barger from 179 to 185 votes. Dungan’s vote total stands at 5,821 to Barger’s 5,636, or a 50.5%-48.9% split.
The officially nonpartisan race pits Dungan, a Democrat, against Barger, a Republican seeking to flip the seat and push the number of GOP members of the state legislature to 33, the number needed to overcome any filibuster.
For the District 46 seat that represents north Lincoln, Danielle Conrad’s lead over James Michael Bowers widened from 165 to 174 votes in the latest count. That marks a 50.4% to 47.6% split.
Both candidates are Democrats.
In other tight races, the latest results extended the leads for Dan Nolte in the race for county assessor (50.9%-49%) and Sen. Matt Hansen in the race for county clerk (51%-48.9%).
Tuesday also marked the first time names accompanied results for the District 4 seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors.
After the death of the only candidate earlier this year,
a pair of write-in candidates sought election to the SCC board representing a swath of central Lincoln and a portion of western Lancaster County.
Carina McCormick, who launched a late write-in bid for the seat, had 871 votes in Tuesday’s total to Dick LeBlanc’s 357 votes. LeBlanc was appointed to finish James Garver’s term on the board.
Nearly 2,800 votes were cast for other write-in candidates, according to Tuesday’s results.
Jim Pillen election night/web only
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait on the official results on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for votes to be counted during an election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for early returns during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen poses with supporters during his election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Media outlets set up ahead of Jim Pillen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Supporters of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, gather at the campaign's election night party at Lincoln Station on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Juju Tyner, director of Queer Choir LNK (left), embraces Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday at Lincoln Station in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party for Blood at the Omaha Firefighters Hall on Tuesday.
Anna Reed, Omaha World-Herald
Democratic congressional candidate for Nebraska's 2nd District Tony Vargas (right) hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, while campaigning in Omaha on Tuesday.
Eileen T. Meslar, Omaha World-Herald
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge in Omaha on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha on Tuesday. Nebraska voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements.
Chris Machian, World-Herald
Homer Wesson (right) votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Tuesday in Omaha. The birthplace of Malcolm X is located on the foundation's property.
Chris Machian, Omaha World-Herald
Rep. Mike Flood speaks to a reporter at his election night party on Tuesday at the Divot Convention Center in Norfolk.
Hayden Rooney, Nebraska News Service
Lancaster County Attorney incumbent Pat Condon (left) poses with District 26 legislative candidate Russ Barger during a Republican candidate party on Tuesday at the One Eleven event space in Lincoln. Condon appeared to hold onto his job and while Barger finished second, his race appears headed for a recount.
Evan Dondlinger, Nebraska News Service
Former Nebraska Head football coach Tom Osborne gives the crowd at the Jim Pillen election party in Lincoln a welcome speech. "He'll make a great governor," Osborne said.
Sammy Smith, Nebraska News Service
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait for him to take the stage on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Supporters cheer as Jim Pillen takes the stage to claim victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Republican Jim Pillen speaks at his election night party in Lincoln after winning the governor's race in Nebraska on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Democratic nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Patty Pansing Brooks, reacting to her initial poll results. She took an early lead against Republican opponent Mike Flood.
Mady Vinci, Nebraska News Service
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers at her election party on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks and her son, Taylor Brooks, watch as the Lincoln Queer Choir takes the stage during her election night celebration at Lincoln Station Great Hall on Tuesday.
Naomi Delkamiller, Nebraska News Service
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers on Tuesday at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, thanks her campaign staffers on Tuesday, at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jane Raybould (left) embraces her husband, Pepe Herrero, on Tuesday at an election night party in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jane Raybould (right) looks at results with supporters (from left) Carl Eskridge and Dennis Crawford at an election night party Tuesday in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
1st District Rep. Mike Flood speaks during his election night party in Norfolk as his son, Blake (from left), wife Mandi and son Brenden listen. He beat challenger Patty Pansing Brooks.
Norfolk Daily News
George Dungan III speaks to a supporter on election night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
