Fortenberry leads in House reelection bid; Nebraska voters approve casino gambling

Results at 10:30 p.m. included 544,634 statewide votes, or just over half of the expected total. The totals included early votes and returns from 134 of 199 precincts in Lancaster County.

10 p.m. update: Democrat Joe Biden, looking to grab electoral votes in traditionally Republican-heavy Nebraska, led President Donald Trump by sizable margins in the 1st and 2nd Districts.

By 10 p.m., the state reported results from 463,861 voters, or about half of those who were expected to vote in the general election.

Trump was declared the statewide winner by the Associated Press shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., and at 10 p.m., Trump held the statewide lead by a 51%-47% margin.

But in the 1st District including Lincoln, Biden was up by a 55%-43% margin, and in Omaha's 2nd District, the margin for Biden was 53%-45%.

Similarly, eyes were on the House races in both districts. In District 1, Democrat Kate Bolz led incumbent Jeff Fortenberry by 50%-48%. In District 2, incumbent Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 50%-47%.

Among statewide initiatives, a proposal to cap payday lending rates passed easily, and proposals to add casino gambling to the state's horse racing tracks appeared on its way to victory.