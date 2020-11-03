Fortenberry leads in House reelection bid; Nebraska voters approve casino gambling

11:25 p.m. update: With final results from Lancaster County in, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry appears to have won reelection in the 1st District House race.
Fortenberry led Democrat Kate Bolz by a 54%-43% margin after trailing earlier in the evening.
It also appears that President Donald Trump will win at least four of the five electoral votes from Nebraska. Trump led Democrat Joe Biden by 8,600 votes in the 1st District.
It appears Biden will take the 2nd District electoral vote. He leads Trump by a 54%-44% margin in 11:25 p.m. returns.
Statewide, 715,000 votes have been counted.
10:55 p.m. update: The latest election results from Douglas County pushed Vice President Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump to 54%-44% in Omaha's 2nd District.
If Biden's lead holds, he would take one electoral vote from Nebraska. Biden still holds a slim 50%-48% lead over Trump in the 1st District including Lincoln.
In the House race in Omaha, incumbent Republican Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 4,500 votes, out of nearly 276,000 votes cast.
10:30 p.m. update: Rep. Jeff Fortenberry took the lead in his tightest reelection bid in years, grabbing a 51%-47% margin over Democratic challenger Kate Bolz in the 1st District including Lincoln.
Results at 10:30 p.m. included 544,634 statewide votes, or just over half of the expected total. The totals included early votes and returns from 134 of 199 precincts in Lancaster County.
10 p.m. update: Democrat Joe Biden, looking to grab electoral votes in traditionally Republican-heavy Nebraska, led President Donald Trump by sizable margins in the 1st and 2nd Districts.
By 10 p.m., the state reported results from 463,861 voters, or about half of those who were expected to vote in the general election.
Trump was declared the statewide winner by the Associated Press shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., and at 10 p.m., Trump held the statewide lead by a 51%-47% margin.
But in the 1st District including Lincoln, Biden was up by a 55%-43% margin, and in Omaha's 2nd District, the margin for Biden was 53%-45%.
Similarly, eyes were on the House races in both districts. In District 1, Democrat Kate Bolz led incumbent Jeff Fortenberry by 50%-48%. In District 2, incumbent Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 50%-47%.
Among statewide initiatives, a proposal to cap payday lending rates passed easily, and proposals to add casino gambling to the state's horse racing tracks appeared on its way to victory.
The gambling initiatives continued to hold steady with 2-to-1 support among voters.
Sen. Ben Sasse easily won a second term, and Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection in the deeply Republican 3rd District.
9:10 p.m. update: Even as President Donald Trump was on his way to a statewide win in Nebraska, all eyes were on the electoral vote up for grabs in Omaha's 2nd District and perhaps the 1st District including Lincoln.
In results at 9:10 p.m., Trump led Democrat Joe Biden by fewer than 1,000 votes in the 2nd District. In District 1, Biden's lead over Trump was nearly 24,000 votes.
The returns included only early votes cast in Lancaster County and returns from votes cast early Tuesday at Douglas County polling sites, as well as from rural counties across the state.
The statewide total included results from 362,006 voters, out of 1,267,366 voters registered in Nebraska.
Initiatives that would add casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks had support from 65% of voters.
In closely watched house races, incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 16,000 votes in District 1, while Democratic challenger Kate Bolz led long-time Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry by nearly 10,000 votes.
Sen. Ben Sasse easily won a second term, and Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection in the deeply Republican 3rd District.
8:05 p.m. update: As polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nebraska, results from early voting provided promise for gambling initiatives and Kate Bolz's bid to unseat 1st District Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
As of 8:05 p.m., proposals to institute casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks had 65% of the vote.
Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, led Fortenberry by a 19,000-vote margin, with 84,000 votes counted.
The early returns, however, were expected to be tilted toward Democrats, as evidenced by The Associated Press calling the statewide presidential race for President Donald Trump, even as Democrat Joe Biden led Trump by 6,000 votes in initial returns.
Biden still hopes to pull an electoral vote out of Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.
The Associated Press also called the Senate race in Nebraska for incumbent Ben Sasse, who easily claimed a second term.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|308,150
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|14,648
|Donald Trump, R
|395,308
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|178,943
|Ben Sasse, R
|422,610
|Gene Siadek, L
|40,901
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|447,753
|Against
|237,878
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|448,321
|Against
|240,163
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|474,394
|Against
|210,193
|Payday lending
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|470,163
|Against
|200,984
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|100,723
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|127,317
|Dennis Grace, L
|6,437
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|136,556
|Kara Eastman, D
|132,073
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|7,491
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|35,007
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|7,156
|Adrian Smith, R
|156,845
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|7,717
|Carol Blood
|7,991
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|5,459
|Gilbert Ayala
|2,847
|7
|Tony Vargas
|5,591
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,494
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|7,087
|Marque Snow
|6,054
|11
|Fred Conley
|2,814
|Terrell McKinney
|4,676
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|9,379
|15
|David Rogers
|4,787
|Lynne Walz
|7,436
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|2,746
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,242
|19
|Mike Flood
|6,535
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|3,949
|Helen Raikes
|3,785
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|8,860
|Tim Royers
|8,211
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,751
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,015
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,501
|39
|Allison Heimes
|10,111
|Lou Ann Linehan
|12,783
|41
|Tom Briese
|14,077
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,715
|Tanya Storer
|5,845
|45
|Susan Hester
|6,917
|Rita Sanders
|7,734
|47
|Steve Erdman
|12,755
|49
|Jen Day
|11,050
|Andrew La Grone
|10,608
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|33,058
|Lisa Fricke
|61,881
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|27,740
|Mike Goos
|10,315
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|43,907
|Adrian Petrescu
|14,799
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|67,705
|Neal Stenberg
|70,571
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|43,442
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|78,201
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|85,785
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.