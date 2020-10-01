Former LPS teacher decides to make a run for Omaha mayor

Mark Gudgel, a former Lincoln Southwest High School English teacher who co-founded an educator’s human rights institute to work with teachers in Rwanda, has taken on a new challenge: running for mayor of Omaha.

Gudgel, 39, who has taught English, humanities and world religions at Omaha North High School for the past six years, said the way the city handled protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death this spring was a catalyst.

“As a teacher who is deeply invested in thousands of children, but also as a parent, I am greatly disturbed by what I see unfolding around me,” he said. “I am sincerely worried about the future and what our children will be inheriting.”

This, he said, seemed like an opportunity to make decisive change.

Gudgel, a Valentine native, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004 and landed a job teaching English at Southwest, drawn in part by the chance to teach a Holocaust literature class.

He visited Rwanda in 2008 and three years later co-founded the Educator’s Institute for Human Rights with a friend he'd met at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., where they both were fellows.