Final results in: Newcomer Beckius joins incumbents Washington, Shobe on council

Democrat Tom Beckius, a Lancaster County Planning Commissioner will join incumbents SW and BS to fill three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council.

Beckius ran second behind Sändra Washington, a Democrat who was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019. Democrat Bennie Shobe, also an incumbent, was third.

Republican Roy Christensen, the third incumbent in the race, lost his bid for third term, according to results from the Lancaster County Election Commission.

Republicans Mary Hilton, a political newcomer and issues advocate, and Eric Burling, a software engineer running a study abroad company, finished fifth and sixth.

The three winners will serve four-year terms. Unlike the other four council members, who represent equally populated districts, these three council seats are voted on by the entire city.

The race is nonpartisan, but council members often vote along party lines. The council currently splits 5-2 in favor of Democrats, which often proves Richard Meginnis is the only Republican.

The six candidates emerged from a field of 12 in the primary election in April.