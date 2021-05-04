Final results in: Newcomer Beckius joins incumbents Washington, Shobe on council

Democrat Tom Beckius, a Lancaster County Planning Commissioner will join incumbents SW and BS to fill three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council.
Beckius ran second behind Sändra Washington, a Democrat who was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019. Democrat Bennie Shobe, also an incumbent, was third.
Republican Roy Christensen, the third incumbent in the race, lost his bid for third term, according to results from the Lancaster County Election Commission.
Republicans Mary Hilton, a political newcomer and issues advocate, and Eric Burling, a software engineer running a study abroad company, finished fifth and sixth.
The three winners will serve four-year terms. Unlike the other four council members, who represent equally populated districts, these three council seats are voted on by the entire city.
The race is nonpartisan, but council members often vote along party lines. The council currently splits 5-2 in favor of Democrats, which often proves Richard Meginnis is the only Republican.
The six candidates emerged from a field of 12 in the primary election in April.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively was spot on his prediction of 29% voter turnout. Results showed 52,541 voters cast ballots with more than 33,600 voting early.
Also on Tuesday's ballot were the Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority.
All four incumbents were seeking reelection in district school board races. Incumbent Kathy Danek, seeking her sixth four-year term to the board, beat political newcomer Christina Campbell for the northeast District 1 seat.
District 7 board member Don Mayhew also won over challenger Michael Patestas to represent southwest Lincoln. Incumbent board members Lanny Boswell, who represents the southeast District 5, and Barb Baier, who represents District 3 in northwest Lincoln, faced no challengers in their reelection bids.
In the Lincoln Airport Authority Board race John Olsson and Nicki Behmer scooped up the most early votes and will fill two open seats. Tracy L. Refior and Jason B. Krueger finished third and fourth.